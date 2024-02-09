Brighter Super adds head of product

Queensland-based Brighter Super appointed a new head of product, hiring from Aware Super.

The highly experienced Cristina Saija moved across to the $29 billion superannuation fund headed by Kate Farrar early this month.

Leading product strategy, Saija had a similar role at Energy Industries Superannuation Scheme (EISS) for the four years to 2017.

As head of product there, she led product strategy, development and management of EISS's super, pension, defined benefit and insurance offers.

Saija was most recently with Aware Super where she held the title of product manager at Aware Super for three years.

Her job involved working across the product suite to ensure offers remain competitive and identifying opportunities to evolve product propositions for members, employers, and advisers.

Before Aware Super, Saija spent three years as a product specialist at Orbis Investments and Allan Gray Australia.

In that role, she was tasked with building and launching new products to market and creating a premium client and adviser servicing model.

Other previous positions include head of wealth management products at ClearView Wealth and an operations manager at IOOF.