Executive Appointments

Brian Hartzer in new role

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 4 NOV 2021   11:49AM

Former Westpac chief executive Brian Hartzer has taken on a new role with a technology firm.

He will chair the board of Reejig, an artificial intelligence human resources technology company.

Hartzer currently also serves as chair of Beforepay, a Sydney-based fintech startup, and as a senior advisor to Quantium and Sayers Group.

Reejig recently raise $6 million in a Series A funding round and counts Woolworths, KPMG, Transport for NSW, and John Holland among its clients.

"The move towards organisational agility is here to stay. Many large companies are adopting agile strategies and putting in place agile team structures, processes, and technology. But to maximise outcomes, companies need new tools that help them find, move, reskill, and engage their talent," Hartzer said.

"Reejig is a game changer for large organisations as they seek to solve workforce agility. It gives management and HR professionals 100% visibility of the skills within a workforce and uses ethical AI to identify and support talent decisions that are both fair and successful."

Reejig chief executive Siobhan Savage said Hartzer's experience building agile workforces made him a fit for the company.

"We are so pleased to welcome Brian as the chairman of our board. Brian is well known in the industry for his track record of building high performing and highly engaged teams, as well as his passion for leadership development. His experience in leading some of Australia's largest and most complex organisations will be invaluable as we seek to deliver our vision of a world with zero wasted potential in people and businesses," she said.

"His personal experience in creating workforce agility within a major corporation, coupled with his commitment to helping companies build diverse, highly engaged teams, will strengthen Reejig as we work to create a better future of work; one without bias, where everyone thrives at work."

Read more: ReejigBrian HartzerWestpacSayers GroupSiobhan Savage
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
