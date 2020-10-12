NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Technology
Bravura to make $41m acquisition
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  MONDAY, 12 OCT 2020   12:06PM

Bravura Solutions has announced the acquisition of a UK software company for $41.5 million.

Bravura will acquire Delta Financial Systems for $41.5 million, complementing its core Sonata offering and broadening its products and services.

Delta is a UK software company that provides technology to power complex pension's administration in the UK market.

Bravura said the acquisition helps to broaden its product suite.

Sponsored by BlackRock
Looking to build resilience into your portfolio?

"Delta's products represent a natural extension to Bravura's core Sonata offering and expand Bravura's ecosystem of products and services," Bravura said.

"The acquisition also provides an opportunity to offer Bravura's other products to Delta's client base."

Sponsored Video
Praemium: The platform of everything

Bravura said, building on the FY20 pro forma revenue of GBP6 million, Delta is forecast to achieve revenue growth in the range of 20-30% with margins similar to Bravura's wealth management segment.

Bravura chief executive Tony Klim said: "We are delighted that Delta is joining Bravura.  Both businesses have complementary products that together, provide a compelling offering to support the mission-critical operations of wealth management firms in the UK."

Delta's products support the administration of self-invested person pensions and small self-administered schemes, including a full range of client drawdown options available under the pensions freedoms legislation.

Currently, Delta's technology supports over 30 UK clients.

Delta chief executive Michael Power said: "Bravura is a leader in the UK wealth management marketplace and Delta's products sit perfectly alongside Bravura's offering.  The Delta management team look forward to working together with Bravura to deliver outstanding service to both Bravura's clients and Delta's clients."

The acquisition is expected to be completed by the end of October 2020, subject to regulatory approvals.

Read more: Bravura SolutionsSonataDelta Financial SystemsMichael PowerTony Klim
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Software provider launches ERS tech solution
Bravura secures new mandate
Commonwealth Super mulls platform changes
Bravura acquires software firm
Midwinter acquired by Bravura
Imminent launch for start-up super fund
Calastone blockchain goes live
Bravura raises $165m for GBST bid
Bravura circles competitor
Bravura live on NZ bank
Editor's Choice
AMP Capital included in UNPRI Leaders Group
ALLY SELBY
AMP Capital has been included in a prestigious list celebrating excellence in responsible investment, amid a turbulent year during which controversy after controversy has rocked the investment manager.
Adviser sentenced to eight years' prison
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
A financial adviser has been jailed over using clients' money to fund his lifestyle to the tune of $1.1 million, including $72,000 he spent on a boat, while licensed by AMP, NAB and Synchron.
BT cuts fees, premiums for super members
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
From October 1, most BT Super members will pay less in admin fees and insurance premiums - except those with a balance less than $17,000 who will see a rise in admin fees.
Women focus in Labor budget reply
ELIZA BAVIN
Labor leader Anthony Albanese has put the spotlight on childcare, aged care and social housing when delivering his budget reply speech.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Dawn Thomas
Senior Financial Adviser
Wealthwise
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Rainmaker Information
Infographic: Zurich Claims - We keep the most important promise you make.
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
29
Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 
OCT
12-6
ANZIIF - RISC REIMAGINED 
OCT
13
VIC Investment Discussion Group 
OCT
13
ASFA Briefing: Credit as an asset class 
OCT
13
IAA DATA ETHICS - A VIRTUAL SESSION 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Do you think the Federal Budget proposal to ban underperforming super funds from taking on new members will contribute to better outcomes?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Brett Cairns
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP
Magellan Financial Group chief executive Brett Cairns hasn't traditionally been one for the limelight. Here, he shares his journey to now and the risks he's taken along the way.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something PLoyai9N