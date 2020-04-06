NEWS
Investment
Sponsored by
Bravura secures new mandate
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  MONDAY, 6 APR 2020   12:05PM

Bravura Solutions has announced it has secured a new mandate for the use of its Garradin platform.

Futurity Investment Group has chosen Garradin platform to support its new range of education bonds.

Bravura said Futurity is a member-owned organisation that provides savings and investment plans for families to support their education aspirations and is the largest provider of education bonds in Australia.

"Garradin will provide Futurity with an administration system to generate new operational efficiencies and enhance service delivery," Bravura said.

"The Garradin implementation has enabled Futurity to launch a ground-breaking discretionary family education bond that provides bond owners with the ability to easily track their contributions as well as provide flexible withdrawal arrangements."

Ross Higgins, chief executive officer at Futurity said: "We are delighted to have partnered with Bravura to deliver this business-critical project. Garradin will help us to optimise our business processes, so we can better service and grow our membership and reduce operating costs."

Jon Alder, head of operations at Bravura Solutions said they were pleased to deliver the program of work in collaboration with Futurity.

"It has been a significant achievement to implement Garradin within a timeframe that has enabled Futurity to rapidly respond to dynamic market conditions and launch new products to meet and exceed the needs of their customers," Adler said.

Bravura Solutions is a provider of software solutions for the wealth management, life insurance, and funds administration industries in 12 offices across Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, and Asia.

Futurity is an independent and mutually structured financial institution and has paid around $2.8 billion to members and their education beneficiaries.

