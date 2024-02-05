Bravura hires chief people officer from AMP

AMP people and culture director Gillian Davie will become Bravura Solutions' chief people officer.

Davie brings over 20 years of experience as a human resources expert, having worked at a variety of listed companies, including Woolworths, Dick Smith Electronics, and NetComm Wireless.

Since September 2020, Davie has served as director, people and culture at AMP.

In her new role, based in Sydney, Davie will report directly to Bravura group chief executive and managing director Andrew Russell.

She will head up Bravura's global people and culture teams, with a focus on ensuring the business can attract, develop, and retain the best talent it can.

Russell said Davie is joining at a pivotal time for the organisation as it looks to embed a client and product-centric culture across its 1300 employees spread across 15 offices globally.

"Having worked broadly across the technology and financial services sectors both domestically and internationally, I'm confident Gillian will bring a fresh perspective to evolve our people and culture strategy to deliver for our clients, and drive growth for our organisation," Russell said.

In December, Bravura promoted Paul Dunn and Chris Spencer to regional chief executive roles in line with its new global strategy.

Dunn, who spent five years at Bravura, stepped into the role of APAC chief executive.

Meanwhile, Spencer, who joined Bravura in November 2022, took up the position of Bravura chief executive, EMEA.