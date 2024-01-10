Bragg proposes super fund reforms to protect retail investors

Senator Andrew Bragg has called for new reforms aimed at safeguarding retail investors as superannuation funds increase their ownership stakes in Australian public companies.

In an opinion piece for The Australian, Bragg proposed broadening the Takeovers Panel's mandate to include the requirement for mega super funds to consider the interests of individual investors in major transactions.

He noted that the Panel already has authority to protect stakeholders during takeovers and suggested legislative adjustments to enforce a duty of care towards retail shareholders in any deal where a fund holds more than a 5% stake.

"There would be new transparency obligations which would bring any dodgy deals to light, and the measures taken by large investors to protect the interests of small investors would be known," Bragg said.

He cited the AustralianSuper and Origin case as an example where the proposed changes could've facilitated detailed interaction between major and minor shareholders and allowed public scrutiny of the deal's impact on smaller investors.

Bragg also put forward a more dramatic step: limiting APRA-regulated super funds to a maximum 10% ownership in public companies in case the initial policy reforms don't yield the desired outcome.

"This would be an entirely reasonable policy option to consider due to the compulsory nature of super," he said.

"This way, Canberra's Frankenstein (the super funds) couldn't eat up the whole exchange and use it for political or semipolitical purposes."

Bragg's plan also includes an anti-collusion clause to prevent super funds from circumventing the rule - applicable on a prospective basis as forced selling would be "detrimental to all shareholders".

"Both of these ideas should be in the mix to give confidence to all the mum and dad investors that you can still get a fair go in Australian capital markets," he said.

According to research by Rainmaker Information last year, super funds owned 38% of the market capitalisation of Australian equities as of June 2022.

Industry super funds had invested 18% of their members' assets in Australian stocks, while retail funds had allocated 28%, representing approximately $316 billion and $193 billion respectively.