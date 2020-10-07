Boutique wealth firm chief steps down

The chief executive of a boutique advice firm has stepped down after 12 years at the helm and his successor has been named.

Stanford Brown announced Jonathan Hoyle has been replaced by Vincent O'Neill, who is currently the director of the private wealth unit.

O'Neill joined the practice in 2007 in the private client investment team. After working as an adviser for several years, he was promoted to director of private wealth.

Hoyle joined as a partner and adviser in 2008 and was named chief seven years later.

Commenting on Hoyle's tenure, Stanford Brown chair David Brown said his leadership contribution to the firm has been significant and pointed to the success of the firm's private wealth division under Hoyle's leadership.

"The results over that period speak for themselves - the business has grown in client numbers, number of advisers and assets under management," he said.

Hoyle said: "It's been a privilege and career highlight to lead Stanford Brown, an inspiring team of professionals trusted by clients to advise on some of life's most important decisions."

"I have deeply valued our client relationships and am extremely proud of our achievements since I became chief executive."

O'Neill said he was honoured to lead the firm with the support of the board and management.

"We will consistently be a sought-after partner for clients, providing trusted advice and valued expertise to executives and professionals, business owners and retirees," O'Neill said.

"Stanford Brown will continually aspire to be the best place to be a client, the best place to be an Adviser and the best place to work."