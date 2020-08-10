Boutique launches multi-asset fund

New Zealand's Milford Asset Management is launching an income-focussed, multi-asset fund to the Australian market, in its third local launch.

The Milford Diversified Income Fund (AU) will invest in fixed interest and equity income generating securities. It will give investors 12-month visibility over the expected yield.

Neutral asset allocation will be 40% defensive assets and 60% growth assets. The fund is permitted to obtain leverage via short selling (set at maximum 10% of gross asset value) or derivatives.

It is managed by David Lewis (also the deputy chief investment officer) who joined from Merrill Lynch in 2013 and now manages Milford's bond funds, and by Paul Morris who has also worked at Merrill Lynch and was JBWere's head of debt capital markets.

The new fund draws on strategy of the NZ version, which Milford says is the largest multi-asset fund in New Zealand and has been running since April, 2010.

Its current benchmark is the official cash rate plus 2.5% per year. Since the 2010 launch, it has returned 10.55% p.a. Shorter-term returns stand at 3.74% (three months), 0.36% (one year ), 6.55% p.a. (three year), 8.01% (five years).

It is priced at 71bps a year plus GST in management fees plus expense recovery capped at 5bps per year.

"We are pleased to launch our Diversified Income Fund in Australia, following on from the tremendous success of the Diversified Income Fund in New Zealand, to provide investors with access to a world class portfolio of fixed interest securities and equity income-generating securities," Milford chief investment officer Wayne Gentle said.

"In this low interest rate world, Australian investors -- particularly those approaching or in retirement, now more than ever need access to a reliable income stream. However, they also need that income to be able to grow as their cost of living increases, as it often does above the rate of inflation.

"The Milford Diversified Income Fund aims to deliver this reliable, monthly income while also providing capital growth, a rarity among multi-asset funds in Australia."

Asset allocation ranges are: up to 70% each in Australian fixed interest and international fixed interest, up to 60% in cash and cash equivalents, 10-50% in Australian equities, up to 40% in international equities and up to 30% in listed property.

Equity Trustees is the responsible entity, NAB acts as the custodian and administrator, while UBS will act as the prime broker and Mainstream Fund Services will provide the unit registry.

Milord manages about $9 billion in total, of which about $1.75 billion in Australian equities managed by a team based out of Sydney.

In Australia, it launched an Aussie small/mid caps fund called Milford Dynamic Fund last October (it has since raised $21.2 million), and the Milford Australian Absolute Growth Fund in October 2017, which now stands at $120.5 million.