NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Boutique hires portfolio manager from Ausbil

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 23 SEP 2021   12:17PM

A boutique fund manager has appointed a new portfolio manager, hiring from Ausbil's small and microcap team.

Melbourne-based ICE Investors has appointed Mason Willoughby-Thomas to the position of portfolio manager within its investment team.

He will report into managing director and lead portfolio manager of the small cap-focused fund, Callum Burns.

"With substantial experience in asset management, Mason is an excellent fit both culturally and from an investment philosophy perspective. He has a proven track record in being able to achieve strong returns and understands the demands of a retail client base," Burns said.

Sponsored by iShares
Invest for the long term with iShares ESG ETFs.

"His appointment places the ICE Investors team in a very strong position to continue to deliver superior investment performance for our clients."

Willoughby-Thomas joins ICE from Ausbil where he was senior co-portfolio manager of the Ausbil Investment Management small and microcap funds for four years.

Prior to that, he was a portfolio manager at Australian Ethical Investments and held equity analyst roles at AMP Capital and ING Investment Management.

Burns said the appointment of Willoughby-Thomas comes at an opportune time for the domestic small cap sector, which his fund invests in.

"Companies connected to pharmaceutical distribution, cloud software, online services and food are likely to do well as the economy reopens. We'll be continuing to focus on franchise companies with a durable competitive advantage, organic growth opportunities, appropriate debt levels and strong cash flow generation," Burns said.

Read more: Callum BurnsMason Willoughby-ThomasAusbil Investment ManagementAMP CapitalAustralian Ethical InvestmentsING Investment Management
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

AMP Capital divests majority stake in train company
AMP tweaks executive lineup
Departures continue at AMP Capital MAG
Another departure on AMP Capital MAG team
Contango appoints two distribution leads
Three join embattled AMP Capital fund
CommIF takeover rejected
Another senior woman to depart AMP Capital
Co-portfolio manager departs Ausbil
UBS AM chief steps down

Editor's Choice

Super funds don't vote together: ACSI

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The House of Representatives committee looking into common ownership of ASX companies has continued this week, with the super industry hitting back at suggestions that funds act in unison.

Australian Ethical overhauls longstanding fund

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Australian Ethical is making a series of changes to its Advocacy investment option that will allow it to begin investing in alternatives and unlisted property.

Future Fund hires people and culture chief

KARREN VERGARA
The sovereign wealth fund appointed a chief people and culture officer following an extensive search.

AMP Capital launches telecom asset portfolio

KARREN VERGARA
AMP Capital has launched a new investing arm within its Global Infrastructure Equity team that focuses on telecommunication assets.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Nathan Mattock
Partner
Marque Lawyers
Marisa Broome
Chairperson
Financial Planning Association of Australia
Roger Cohen
Senior Investment Specialist
BetaShares
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Infographic: Your FirstChoice for low-cost index investing

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Michelle Inns

CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER
CRESTONE WEALTH MANAGEMENT LIMITED
Crestone Wealth Management chief operating officer Michelle Inns owes her career to curiosity and not being afraid to ask for new opportunities. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
15% off in September only.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.