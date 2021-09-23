Boutique hires portfolio manager from Ausbil

A boutique fund manager has appointed a new portfolio manager, hiring from Ausbil's small and microcap team.

Melbourne-based ICE Investors has appointed Mason Willoughby-Thomas to the position of portfolio manager within its investment team.

He will report into managing director and lead portfolio manager of the small cap-focused fund, Callum Burns.

"With substantial experience in asset management, Mason is an excellent fit both culturally and from an investment philosophy perspective. He has a proven track record in being able to achieve strong returns and understands the demands of a retail client base," Burns said.

"His appointment places the ICE Investors team in a very strong position to continue to deliver superior investment performance for our clients."

Willoughby-Thomas joins ICE from Ausbil where he was senior co-portfolio manager of the Ausbil Investment Management small and microcap funds for four years.

Prior to that, he was a portfolio manager at Australian Ethical Investments and held equity analyst roles at AMP Capital and ING Investment Management.

Burns said the appointment of Willoughby-Thomas comes at an opportune time for the domestic small cap sector, which his fund invests in.

"Companies connected to pharmaceutical distribution, cloud software, online services and food are likely to do well as the economy reopens. We'll be continuing to focus on franchise companies with a durable competitive advantage, organic growth opportunities, appropriate debt levels and strong cash flow generation," Burns said.