Executive Appointments
Boutique hires fund services lead
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 29 MAR 2021   11:44AM

A boutique trustee firm has appointed a long-serving Perpetual employee as its head of fund services.

John O'Connell will become the head of fund services at AMAL Trustees on April 1.

Perpetual confirmed that O'Connell has left the firm and that Aaron Tran will take the role of senior corporate clients new business manager.

O'Connell spent 28 years at the firm, firstly as the manager of responsible entity services of the Trust Company, which Perpetual acquired in 2013.

He went on to become a senior corporate clients new business manager, a role he held of over seven years, which involved overseeing clients offshore looking to establish a local managed investment trust to purchase a property or infrastructure assets.

Tran was also part of the Trust Company, working as an assistant manager and legal counsel before it was taken over by Perpetual.

AMAL provides loan servicing, corporate trust and agency services. It has some $16 billion in funds under administration for Australian and New Zealand clients that range from start-ups to large institutions. AMAL is headed by chief executive and chair Kent McPhee.

Perpetual recently appointed deputy portfolio managers for its Australian equities long-short fund and for the smaller companies fund.

The Perpetual Share-Plus Long-Short Fund welcomed Sean Roger as the deputy portfolio manager, working alongside Anthony Aboud, who is the portfolio manager.

Read more: Trust CompanyJohn O'ConnellAaron TranAMAL TrusteesAnthony AboudKent McPheeSean Roger
