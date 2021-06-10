NEWS
Executive Appointments

Boutique hires from Allan Gray

BY KANIKA SOOD  |  THURSDAY, 10 JUN 2021   12:43PM

A Melbourne credit boutique has hired Allan Gray's head of retail strategy, as it looks to fill capacity and launch new strategies.

Alexander Funds Management appointed Chris Inifer as its head of distribution in a newly created role.

Inifer is tasked with distribution for Alexander's two credit strategies: the $250 million credit opportunities fund and the $100 million credit income fund.

The combined capacity for Alexander's two strategies is about $1.6 billion.

"We are very pleased to have such a well-regarded and established investment professional join Alexander Funds - he will be an asset to the firm," Alexander Funds Management managing director Chris Black said.

"Chris understands the advice landscape and has a proven track record in building relationships at all levels of the distribution chain."

Black said the business will look to add new strategies in the future, including an Australian high-yield fund.

Inifer's role is a new addition for the business, where the portfolio managers primarily looked about the fund raising.

He was a part of Allan Gray's Australian executive team as the head of retail strategy. He spent nearly 10 years at the firm.

"This role provides me with a great opportunity to draw on both my banking and asset management background, as well as allowing me to continue working closely with financial advisers and their clients. Alexander Funds is uniquely placed to assist in accessing opportunities within the credit markets and meeting investors' income requirements," Inifer said of his appointment.

Alexander was set up in 2009 by Black, who had previously worked at Challenger as a portfolio manager, at DBS Bank in Singapore and TD Securities in Toronto. Its $350 million in total assets is primarily from the advised market.

