Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Boutique fund manager names new chief

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 9 MAR 2022   12:26PM

A boutique fixed income manager announced a new chief executive will take the helm as the incumbent steps back to focus on portfolio management.

Alexander Funds appointed Rachel Shirley to the post, replacing Chris Black who has led the firm since its launch in 2009.

Shirley moves on from her previous role of chief operating officer, which she also held for over 13 years.

Her new responsibilities will focus on driving the firm's broader initiatives and strategies set by the board, which is led by Tim Cox.

Black and Shirley co-founded Alexander Funds, which targets wholesale and retail investors.

Black now focuses his efforts on overseeing the firm's two credit funds: the Alexander Credit Opportunities Fund and Alexander Credit Income Fund.

"I've worked closely with Rachel for many years and am very pleased that she will continue to deliver excellent outcomes for the business," Cox said.

"Over the next three to five years the business is aiming for meaningful and sustainable growth. This appointment will ensure that the best interests of investors continue to be served as the business develops."

In expanding its operations, Alexander Funds last year appointed Chris Inifer as head of distribution and Matt Oldham as head of data analytics.

Inifer previously worked as the head of retail for Allan Gray Australia, while Oldham was an equities investment analyst for Equity Trustees.

Read more: Alexander FundsChris BlackChris IniferMatt OldhamRachel ShirleyTim Cox
