NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Boutique firm expands team

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  TUESDAY, 18 MAY 2021   12:27PM

MGD Wealth has appointed several advisers to its Brisbane office following the firm's growth over the last year.

Lee Chan, Julian King and Julian de Blonk have all joined as senior client advisers.

Chan is the former principal of LJ Partners which MGD acquired in April. He was previously director at Arrive Wealth Management and director of financial planning and investment advisory at PwC.

King joins from ipac Securities where he was a private client adviser for the last six years. Prior to this King was a director and senior financial planner at both Prosperitus and Ecential Financial and was also a financial adviser at AMP.

Sponsored by Eaton Vance
Responsible Fixed-Income Investing with Calvert

Julian de Blonk has returned to MGD having spent more than 10 years with the firm before joining Tynan Mackenzie as a private client adviser.

de Blonk previously spent nearly a decade at Suncorp as a superannuation administrator.

Sponsored Video
Praemium - The Platform of Everything

"The three new appointments bring a new depth of experience and expertise to our wealth management team, which will allow us to continue serving our clients seamlessly and comprehensively across all matters of their personal and business financial affairs," MGD director Stephen Furness said.

"Fellow MGD directors and the broader advisory team have enjoyed welcoming Lee Chan, Julian King, and Julian de Blonk into the fold."

At the end of 2019, MGD subsidiary MGD Private appointed Michael Drew as chief investment officer and director and Adam Walk as director, investment advisory.

Read more: Julian de BlonkMGD WealthJulian KingLee ChanArrive Wealth ManagementEcential Financialipac SecuritiesLJ PartnersMGD PrivateMichael DrewStephen Furness
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Almost 3000 advisers gone in 2020
Governance experts join boutique
New advice groups detrimental to consumers
Default insurance likely to go: Silk
Private wealth firm adds partner
ipac Securities investment leader retires
Former NAB, AMP adviser banned
MyRetirement products too pricey for super funds
FSC board appoints AMP exec
New white labels highlight OneVue growth

Editor's Choice

Macquarie Securities slapped with $126k fine

KARREN VERGARA
Macquarie Securities Australia (MSA) has copped a $126,000 fine for breaching market integrity rules, making this its fifth infringement in the last six years.

IOOF awards $23bn passive mandate

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
IOOF has handed a $23 billion index investing mandate to a global investment manager following Vanguard's decision to stop managing passive strategies for other institutions.

Prince urges funds to join sustainability initiative

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Addressing the annual Conference of Major Superannuation Funds, the Prince of Wales has asked Australia's super funds to get involved in his Sustainable Markets Initiative.

Aussies regret ERS withdrawals: AIST poll

KANIKA SOOD
Nearly seven in 10 Australians who dipped into their superannuation during COVID-19 are concerned the decision has made them less financially secure, according to a poll from the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Steve Freeborn
Head of Superannuation
Rice Warner
David Wright
Managing Partner
Zenith Investment Partners
Peter Esho
Co-Founder
Admin Special Accounts

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Ross Barry

CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
SPIRIT SUPER
Growing up on a dairy farm was the impetus for Spirit Super chief investment officer Ross Barry to learn more about economics and investing. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.