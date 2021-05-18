Boutique firm expands team

MGD Wealth has appointed several advisers to its Brisbane office following the firm's growth over the last year.

Lee Chan, Julian King and Julian de Blonk have all joined as senior client advisers.

Chan is the former principal of LJ Partners which MGD acquired in April. He was previously director at Arrive Wealth Management and director of financial planning and investment advisory at PwC.

King joins from ipac Securities where he was a private client adviser for the last six years. Prior to this King was a director and senior financial planner at both Prosperitus and Ecential Financial and was also a financial adviser at AMP.

Julian de Blonk has returned to MGD having spent more than 10 years with the firm before joining Tynan Mackenzie as a private client adviser.

de Blonk previously spent nearly a decade at Suncorp as a superannuation administrator.

"The three new appointments bring a new depth of experience and expertise to our wealth management team, which will allow us to continue serving our clients seamlessly and comprehensively across all matters of their personal and business financial affairs," MGD director Stephen Furness said.

"Fellow MGD directors and the broader advisory team have enjoyed welcoming Lee Chan, Julian King, and Julian de Blonk into the fold."

At the end of 2019, MGD subsidiary MGD Private appointed Michael Drew as chief investment officer and director and Adam Walk as director, investment advisory.