Investment
Boutique buys back Montgomery stake
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  WEDNESDAY, 10 MAR 2021   12:39PM

A global long/short equities boutique is branching out on its own, as it buys back Montgomery's stake in its business.

Andrew Macken and Chris Demasi's Montaka Global Investments was established in 2015, with Roger Montgomery's Montgomery Investment Management as a minority shareholder and distribution partner.

Montaka, which now has $400 million in total fund assets and three distribution and marketing staff, has branched out on its own after buying back Montgomery's stake. It will also build distribution capabilities of its own, with no plans to seek another external distribution partner.

Montaka continues to be backed by a family office investor, who is an investor in both the business and its funds.

"We appreciated the opportunity to work with them, to build such a strong business. Now we are excited about the opportunity to grow and to do that even closer with our clients," Montaka co-founder and portfolio manager Chris Demasi said.

Meanwhile, Montgomery Investment Management has $750 million in total assets and is setting its eyes on building a multi-boutique business.

It has over 10,000 direct clients and about 30,000 subscribers via Roger Montgomery's blog, according to the firm.

The 10-year-old firm has in the past partnered with external managers like Montaka, and small caps investors from Mohr Asset Management. It recently announced a distribution partnership with global equities manager Polen Capital -- and has appetite to do more.

"We [have our own] fund management products but we are also keen to introduce investors to highly regarded and top performing products," Montgomery said.

"We don't want to assume enormous success immediately, they [Pinnacle and Fidante] are both businesses to be admired. We certainly think we have the ability to identify outstanding investment products for Australian," he said in response to if the firm aims to build a multi-boutique business.

Montgomery's head of distribution Scott Phillips said the firm is open to both overseas and local managers looking for distribution and back-office support (it uses Fundhost). It is also open to equity and non-equity partnerships.

"We've got a hybrid type of model. We have got our own capability. There is demand amongst our client base in high quality capabilities in different assets classes and [there are a] number of managers who want to access Australia," he said.

Phillips said the firm is interested in managers with income products, with private credit as one example.

Both Montaka and Montgomery are mostly retail investor businesses with direct or advised clients. The institutional channel of superannuation investors hasn't been a focus so far.

