Boutique builds out executive team

An investment advisory boutique which soft launched in September, headed by former PwC chief executive Luke Sayers, has bolstered its leadership team.

The Melbourne-based firm is building its executive lineup, appointing several senior managers from the likes of JBWere, Crestone Wealth Management and PwC to establish an advisory, innovation and investment business "purposefully built for the modern change-age".

James Wright and Neville Azzopardi are two founding partners. Wright was most recently JBWere's chief investment officer between October 2013 and March this year. He previously held roles with the Commonwealth Treasury, Treasury Corporation of Victoria and ING Investment Management.

Azzopardi, JBWere's former general manager of advice, left the firm in March to help launch Sayers. His experience includes serving as national head of markets at UBS Australia, where he worked with high-net-worth client advisers.

Jason Chequer, who spent 22 years at JBWere most recently as an executive director and adviser to multi-generational families, now works as a founding partner of Sayers.

Kate Keenan, also a founding partner, was appointed chief brand officer. She came from senior roles at Judo Bank and NAB.

Lee Redpath, the former operations chief at OpenMarkets Australia and partner at Crestone, joined Sayers in October to head the operational functions.

Roger McIntosh, who was the former head of quantitative strategies and research at Delft Partners, and director at Optimal Alpha, joined as manager of quantitative strategies and risk.

Monique Andrew joined as the chief of strategy and digital innovation, while Lisa Norton was named head of legal, risk and compliance, joining from Pepa Consulting and JBWere. Rebecca Mete was hired as client services manager in October.

The firm is backed by Australian and US private capital, and led by Sayers, the founder and executive chair, who after nearly 19 years at PwC Australia left to set up the eponymous Sayers.

He is joined by ex-PwC colleagues who include Sammy Kumar as co-founder and Julie Trainor as an executive manager.