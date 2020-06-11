Boutique appoints ESG lead

One of the country's oldest boutiques has appointed a new head of ESG, hiring from BT.

Maple-Brown Abbott has appointed Emma Pringle to the role while current head Natasha McKean takes maternity leave.

Pringle joins Maple-Brown Abbott from BT where she was head of customer governance and sustainability, with responsibility for the organisation's product governance and sustainability functions across super, investments and insurance.

She is also co-chair of the Australian Sustainable Finance Initiative (ASFI) working group on Meeting Community and Consumer Expectations and has over 20 years' experience working in financial services and technology companies.

Maple-Brown Abbott chief investment officer Garth Rossler said Pringle's strong track record in leading the strategy and implementation of companies' sustainability programs, and focus on community expectations, made her a good fit for the business.

"As a value manager in Australian and Asian equities with a long term investment horizon, responsible investment is an integral part of our decision-making and in particular our position as a long only, long term investor engaging with the board and management of portfolio companies," Rossler said.

"Natasha McKean has been responsible for establishing and executing our ESG strategy since 2011 and Emma will continue to develop and maintain our commitment to responsible investing."

Rossler said Pringle will be focusing on the firm's ESG policies and its application within the Australian and Asian equities strategy, while McKean is on maternity leave.

Maple-Brown Abbott chief executive and managing director Sophia Rahmani said ESG and sustainability considerations are an integral component of the business's investment philosophy and approach.

"As a firm, we recognise the continuing importance of ESG, and the role and responsibility of investment managers to fully assess the risks and opportunities of ESG factors, including climate change, when seeking to deliver long-term benefits for our investors," she said.

"In addition to our firm wide ESG approach, each of our investment strategies apply their own ESG methodology to their investment process."