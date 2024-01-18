Newspaper icon
Investment

Bond ETFs poised for growth in 2024: Vanguard

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  THURSDAY, 18 JAN 2024   12:40PM

Bond ETFs attracted a surge of interest from Australian investors in 2023, as rising interest rates made fixed income allocations more appealing, according to data released by the ASX and Vanguard.

Australian bond ETFs received $3.81 billion in cash flows in 2023, a 37% improvement year on year.

Global bond ETFs also garnered notable attention, capturing $1.5 billion in the same period.

Notably, bond ETFs comprised almost 45% of total market flows in 2023, up from 29% in 2022.

Vanguard's head of ETF capital markets for APAC Adam DeSanctis anticipates that bond ETFs will "remain popular" with Australian investors.

"While higher interest rates for longer might be painful for borrowers, they're actually a good thing for investors over the long run, particularly for bond investors," DeSanctis said.

"We therefore anticipate bond ETFs to remain popular with Australian investors in the coming year, particularly as domestic bond return expectations have substantially increased since 2022 from 1.3-2.3% to 4.3-5.3% per annum over the next 10 years.

"Hopefully stabilising interest rates this year will also improve investor sentiment and we're confident growth in the Australian ETF industry will continue."

The research also revealed a home bias among Australian investors, who predominantly favoured domestic equities despite strong gains in global equity markets.

Broad index ETFs investing in major ASX-listed companies boasted the largest the largest portion of equity inflows, even with the Australian share market's "substantially lower return" compared to its global counterparts.

In 2023, Australian equity ETFs attracted $5.3 billion in inflows, while international equity ETFs recorded $2.2 billion.

"It's clear Aussie investors still favour Aussie equities, perhaps in part due to the familiarity of domestic companies or the view that offshore investments might be riskier,"  DeSanctis said.

"This kind of home bias however can be costly, particularly as 2023 saw very strong returns from global equities.

"A well-diversified portfolio should include both domestic and international investments as these different asset classes will respond differently to the same market forces."

