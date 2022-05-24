BNY Mellon subsidiary to pay US$1.5m over ESG misstatements

BNY Mellon Investment Adviser will pay US$1.5 million to settle charges brought by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for misstatements and omissions about ESG considerations in making investment decisions for certain mutual funds that it managed.

On Monday, the SEC announced that from July 2018 to September 2021, BNY Mellon implied that all investments in the funds had undergone an ESG quality review, which wasn't the case.

Deputy director of the SEC's Division of Enforcement and head of its limate and ESG Task Force, Sanjay Wadhwa explained the findings.

"Registered investment advisers and funds are increasingly offering and evaluating investments that employ ESG strategies or incorporate certain ESG criteria, in part to meet investor demand for such strategies and investments," he said.

"Here, our order finds that BNY Mellon Investment Adviser did not always perform the ESG quality review that it disclosed using as part of its investment selection process for certain mutual funds it advised."

Co-chief of the SEC Enforcement Division Asset Management Unit and a member of the Task Force, Adam S. Aderton said the commission will continue cracking down on investment advisers.

"Investors are increasingly focused on ESG considerations when making investment decisions," he explained.

"As this action illustrates, the Commission will hold investment advisers accountable when they do not accurately describe their incorporation of ESG factors into their investment selection process."

Without admitting or denying the SEC's findings, BNY Mellon Investment Adviser agreed to a cease-and-desist order, a censure, and to pay the US$1.5 million penalty.

The SEC's order also noted that BNY Mellon Investment Adviser promptly undertook remedial acts and cooperated with Commission staff in its investigation.

The Division of Enforcement's Climate and ESG Task Force was formed in March 2021, and among other things, it analyses disclosure and compliance issues relating to investment advisers' and funds' ESG strategies.