Technology

BNY Mellon acquires Milestone

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 9 JUL 2021   12:02PM

BNY Mellon will acquire Milestone Group, a funds management technology provider.

The deal comes just over a year after the two companies formed an alliance to create a suite of oversight and contingent net asset value (NAV) services for asset managers and asset owners seeking independent oversight and backup NAV capabilities.

Terms of the acquisition were not publicly disclosed.

The acquisition is subject to conditions and approvals and is expected to occur in the second half of 2021.

"This transaction with Milestone is the latest demonstration of BNY Mellon's commitment to support clients across the investment lifecycle and provide clients with open and flexible digital solutions that enable them to optimise, scale and grow their businesses," BNY Mellon chief executive of asset servicing and head of digital Roman Regelman said.

"We gain both industry-leading technology as well as the expertise that Milestone is known for globally. This is a significant step in our continuous evolution - blending leading edge technologies and services to deliver greater efficiency and value for our clients."

By acquiring Milestone, BNY Mellon said it will advance the digitization and automation of its core accounting and asset services, delivering increased accuracy and timeliness.

"We're excited about becoming part of BNY Mellon and are committed to making this a seamless experience for all of our clients. We are proud of the reputation we have built at Milestone over the last two decades and the industry innovation we've delivered for asset managers, fund administrators and asset allocators including pension funds, life companies, fiduciaries and multi-asset product providers," Milestone chair Geoff Hodge said.

"We have made great progress collaborating with BNY Mellon to deliver best-in-class solutions, and the synergies we will be able to achieve together to provide new and exciting solutions to the industry is a thrilling opportunity."

