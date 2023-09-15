BNP Paribas reappointed as custodian for wealth platform

BNP Paribas' Securities Services will remain custodian for HUB24, the platform rapidly gaining market share.

As part of the renewed mandate, BNP Paribas will extend its local and global custody services to HUB4, continuing a partnership that began in 2015.

The Securities Services division has supported HUB24 during its period of strong growth, including providing custody for Xplore Wealth products that transitioned to its platform in 2020.

Notably, HUB24 acquired Xplore Wealth to add complementary expertise and scale to its existing offerings, targeting high-net-worth customers. The move was part of its strategy to strengthen its leadership position in the wealth management platform market and expand its funds under administration, which is now around $47 billon.

BNP Paribas Securities Services co-head of the financial intermediaries and corporates client line - APAC Mark Wootton said: "We're proud to extend our longstanding relationship with HUB24."

"Our commitment is to leverage our global position and integrated banking model - through bank-wide solutions, systems, and architecture - to support HUB24's growth and the delivery of products and solutions for their clients."

According to Rainmaker Information, HUB24's market share more than doubled from 2.5% in March 2020 to 5.2% in March 2023; it's the seventh largest platform by funds under administration.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, the Oracle Superannuation Plan and Xplore Super and Pension, divisions of the Aracon Superannuation Fund, transferred to HUB24. This move comes as Aracon Super wound up its operations, transferring all remaining divisions to other funds.

The Oracle Superannuation Plan already moved to HUB24 Super in October 2022, and Xplore Super and Pension joined in March. The transfers were part of Aracon's strategy to enhance member outcomes by moving to platforms with greater growth and distribution capabilities.