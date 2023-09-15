Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Technology
Sponsored by
Insignia Financial

BNP Paribas reappointed as custodian for wealth platform

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  FRIDAY, 15 SEP 2023   12:31PM

BNP Paribas' Securities Services will remain custodian for HUB24, the platform rapidly gaining market share.

As part of the renewed mandate, BNP Paribas will extend its local and global custody services to HUB4, continuing a partnership that began in 2015.

The Securities Services division has supported HUB24 during its period of strong growth, including providing custody for Xplore Wealth products that transitioned to its platform in 2020.

Notably, HUB24 acquired Xplore Wealth to add complementary expertise and scale to its existing offerings, targeting high-net-worth customers. The move was part of its strategy to strengthen its leadership position in the wealth management platform market and expand its funds under administration, which is now around $47 billon.

BNP Paribas Securities Services co-head of the financial intermediaries and corporates client line - APAC Mark Wootton said: "We're proud to extend our longstanding relationship with HUB24."

"Our commitment is to leverage our global position and integrated banking model - through bank-wide solutions, systems, and architecture - to support HUB24's growth and the delivery of products and solutions for their clients."

Sponsored Video
Discover Generation Life: market leading investment provider

According to Rainmaker Information, HUB24's market share more than doubled from 2.5% in March 2020 to 5.2% in March 2023; it's the seventh largest platform by funds under administration.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, the Oracle Superannuation Plan and Xplore Super and Pension, divisions of the Aracon Superannuation Fund, transferred to HUB24. This move comes as Aracon Super wound up its operations, transferring all remaining divisions to other funds.

The Oracle Superannuation Plan already moved to HUB24 Super in October 2022, and Xplore Super and Pension joined in March. The transfers were part of Aracon's strategy to enhance member outcomes by moving to platforms with greater growth and distribution capabilities.

Read more: HUB24BNP ParibasWealthSuperannuationXplore WealthCustodyAPAC Mark WoottonRainmaker Information
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Koda Capital restructures Investment Strategy Group team
Ring-fencing super for aged care adds complexity, cost: ASFA
Hostplus finalises merger with Maritime Super
Government consults on superannuation objective laws
Australian Ethical hits $9.2bn, focus turns to back-office
Super assets continue to climb: APRA
Australian Retirement Trust completes Woolworths, Endeavour merger
Munich Re targets AMP over alleged reinsurance misconduct
Super tax concessions cost less than future Age Pension savings: Mercer
ISA, AIST announce merger to form new organisation

Editor's Choice

ISPT appoints risk, legal chief

ANDREW MCKEAN
ISPT has added Andrew Dean to its executive leadership team as chief legal, risk, and safety officer.

Advisers seek safe haven in fixed interest: AMP

KARREN VERGARA
Financial advisers have more than doubled their allocation to cash and fixed interest products to hit $1.93 billion, according to AMP's North platform, which mandated NAB as its new term deposit provider in response to soaring demand.

Rest hires former EISS Super risk chief

ELIZABETH FRY
Former EISS Super chief risk officer Stephanie Lyons has landed a new gig at Rest.

BNP Paribas reappointed as custodian for wealth platform

ANDREW MCKEAN
BNP Paribas' Securities Services will remain custodian for HUB24, the platform rapidly gaining market share.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
26

Best Practice Forum on Retirement Income 

NOV
9

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
20-21

Investment Operations Challenges 2023 Hybrid Conference 

SEP
21

FINSIA WA Young Finance Professionals networking evening 

OCT
16-27

Best of Breed Global Research and Investment Program for Research Managers (BOB) 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Vincent Scully

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
LIFESHERPA PTY LTD
Vince Scully established Life Sherpa 10 years ago to democratise financial advice. With finfluencer heavyweights in his corner, the founder and chief executive just might have found the right formula to make financial advice affordable and accessible to those who need it most. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.