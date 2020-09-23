BNP Paribas AM CIO steps down

BNP Paribas Asset Management's investments chief for the Asia Pacific has retired after more than three decades of service.

Alex Ng, the chief investment officer for Asia Pacific, stepped down on August 31 but remains as a non-executive director within some of the asset manager's investment committees.

Ng will not be replaced, a BNP Paribas AM spokesperson said. "Our Asia-based investment teams will continue reporting into their respective global investment team heads."

Ng joined the ABN AMRO group in 1988. He helped establish the Hong Kong office of ABN AMRO Asset Management, which later became BNP Paribas Asset Management and altogether totals 32 years with the firm.

Most recently, Steven Billiet was named as the chief executive of Asia Pacific, succeeding Ligia Torres on August 8.

Billiet joined BNP Paribas AM earlier this year as head of distribution for the region. He retains his regional distribution role in addition to his new responsibilities, which includes accelerating the strategic expansion of BNP Paribas AM's Asia-Pacific business.

Torres joined the firm in October 1997 as global head of FX marketing and sales, and worked across different divisions before she was promoted to Asia-Pacific chief. Torres has returned to the UK and is now an independent consultant.

Based in Hong Kong, Billiet reports to Sandro Pierri, the global head of client group, and locally to Eric Raynaud, the head of BNP Paribas in Asia Pacific.