BNP Paribas adds to custody team

BNP Paribas has announced the appointment of Sam Meares as head of banking services operations Australia and New Zealand.

Reporting to chief operating officer, David Banks, Meares will be responsible for managing the operations teams of the bank's services to banks and brokers, including custody and settlement.

Banks said Meares brings extensive experience of the custody industry, across both product and operations.

"With his deep knowledge of the local and international markets, Sam will help deliver a high quality service to our clients and helps them adapt to the latest developments in the custody industry," Banks said.

Meares has over 20 years' experience within the securities services industry, including operations, product development, and global network management.

Prior to joining BNP Paribas Meares was director of operations at HSBC, where he spent 13 years holding a number of senior roles across Australia, the Philippines and Hong Kong.

While at HSBC Meares also worked as head of operations, head of service delivery and head of sub custody and broker outsourcing operations.

Recently BNP Paribas also appointed an APAC custody lead as it continues its push into the region.

Franck Dubois was appointed as head of Asia Pacific for BNP Paribas Securities Services, commencing September 1 and based in Hong Kong.