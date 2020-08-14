Bloomberg launches ESG ratings

Bloomberg has launched proprietary environmental, social and governance (ESG) ratings, which it says will help to provide transparent, data driven insights into company performance.

Initially, Bloomberg will offer environmental and social scores for 252 oil and gas companies, as well as board composition scores for 4300 companies across multiple industries.

Bloomberg global head of sustainable finance solutions Patricia Torres said Bloomberg saw and took advantage of an opportunity to provide transparent scoring methodologies along with underlying data to help finance professionals making informed investment decisions.

"ESG data is critical to the investment process," she said.

"By providing transparent ESG data and scores, we are helping investors decode raw data that is otherwise hard to compare across companies. For corporates, these scores offer a valuable, quantitative and normalised benchmark that will easily highlight their ESG performance."

While the "ES" scores will focus on those companies that account for 15% of global energy-related greenhouse gas emissions; oil and gas companies, the governance scores will focus on the role of corporate boards in providing leadership and oversight through the analysis of their long-term strategic performance.

"The Board Composition scores enable investors to assess how well a board is positioned to provide diverse perspectives and supervision of management, as well as to assess potential risks in the current board structure," Bloomberg said.

Using a quantitative model and management level data, the scores will rank relative performance across diversity, tenure, overboarding and independence.

Meantime, Bloomberg said the ES scores will provide a "data-driven measure of corporate environmental and social performance that investors can use to quickly evaluate performance across a range of financially material, business-relevant and industry-specific key issues".

These include climate change, health, and safety, with investors also able to assess a company's activities relative to their peers.

The scores will be fully transparent, Bloomberg said, with investors able to examine both the scoring methodology as well as the company reporting data underlying each rating.