NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Bloomberg expands equity indices

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 9 JUN 2021   11:56AM

Bloomberg expanded its global equity index range to include emerging market country benchmarks, sector and thematic index capabilities.

It is the latest update since the multi-national markets and media giant published its US benchmarks in September 2019.

The new Bloomberg emerging market benchmarks are weighted by free-float market cap, includes 26 countries, and represents over $14 trillion in market value.

Collectively, the global equity product captures over 99% of the market capitalization in 49 countries.

Sponsored by Charter Hall Group
The Golden Rules of Commercial Property Investment

The hundreds of indices can be used as traditional benchmarks and can also be customised using Bloomberg's research and data library.

And the first thematic index to launch is the Bloomberg Electric Vehicles Index (BBEVT) and will be used in a KraneShares ETF (KARS).

"We are responding to investor demands for a comprehensive and cost-effective alternative that's fully integrated with our data and distribution channels," Bloomberg multi-asset index head of product Alan Campbell said.

"The combination of our trusted data and expert analysis enables us to deliver unique thematic and factor indices to support any investment strategy."

Bloomberg also launched its commodity index (BCOM) in 2020, along with ESG indices.

Bloomberg Index Services is an authorised benchmark administrator and subsidiary of Bloomberg.

Read more: Bloomberg Electric Vehicles IndexAlan CampbellBloomberg Index ServicesKraneShares ETF
VIEW COMMENTS

Editor's Choice

Halifax auditors face criminal charges

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Audits of defunct stockbroker Halifax have resulted in the first criminal charges ever laid in Australia for failure to comply with auditing standards.

AUSIEX launches, announces leadership team

KARREN VERGARA
Commonwealth Bank's former trading platform for financial advisers, now known as AUSIEX, has unveiled its executive lineup after being acquired by a Japanese firm.

PRI chief executive resigns

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The chief executive for the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment has stepped down after being in the role for almost a decade.

ASIC bans adviser over $5 million fraud

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
ASIC has permanently banned former Sentinel Wealth financial adviser Gavin Fineff, after he was charged with stealing $3.3 million from clients.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get more with FS

20% EOFY discount for Financial Standard's premium subscription. Available until 30 June 2021.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Ronald Pratap
Principal
RP Wealth Management
Jason Komadina
Director, Managed Accounts
MLC Asset Management
Steve Freeborn
Head of Superannuation
Rice Warner
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Karyn West

MANAGING DIRECTOR
APOSTLE FUNDS MANAGEMENT PTY LIMITED
Apostle Funds Management managing director Karyn West believes in putting her money where her mouth is. She invests in every product she sells, and she's built a career out of fearlessly backing herself. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Special EOFY deal!
20% off in June only
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.