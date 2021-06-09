Bloomberg expands equity indices

Bloomberg expanded its global equity index range to include emerging market country benchmarks, sector and thematic index capabilities.

It is the latest update since the multi-national markets and media giant published its US benchmarks in September 2019.

The new Bloomberg emerging market benchmarks are weighted by free-float market cap, includes 26 countries, and represents over $14 trillion in market value.

Collectively, the global equity product captures over 99% of the market capitalization in 49 countries.

The hundreds of indices can be used as traditional benchmarks and can also be customised using Bloomberg's research and data library.

And the first thematic index to launch is the Bloomberg Electric Vehicles Index (BBEVT) and will be used in a KraneShares ETF (KARS).

"We are responding to investor demands for a comprehensive and cost-effective alternative that's fully integrated with our data and distribution channels," Bloomberg multi-asset index head of product Alan Campbell said.

"The combination of our trusted data and expert analysis enables us to deliver unique thematic and factor indices to support any investment strategy."

Bloomberg also launched its commodity index (BCOM) in 2020, along with ESG indices.

Bloomberg Index Services is an authorised benchmark administrator and subsidiary of Bloomberg.