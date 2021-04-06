Blake Grossman joins BetaShares board

ETF manager BetaShares has added a new non-executive director to its board with previous experience at competitor BlackRock.

Blake Grossman has been appointed non-executive director at BetaShares.

He was previously global chief executive of Barclays Global Investors/iShares from 2002 until its sale to BlackRock in 2009.

Grossman then continued at BlackRock as vice chairman until 2011.

"We are excited to welcome Blake to the board of BetaShares. Blake's extraordinary experience across the industry globally will provide us with invaluable expertise as we enter the next phase of our development," BetaShares chief executive Alex Vynokur said.

Grossman said he has admired BetaShares' business for years.

"I have admired the outstanding innovation, investor-centric focus, and strong culture at BetaShares for many years, and I'm delighted at the opportunity to join its board," he said.

"I'm very excited to help support BetaShares' next stage of growth and look forward to helping the firm further develop into a leading, independent Australian financial services business."

The appointment of Grossman follows BetaShares' recent announcement that it has received a significant investment from TA Associates, a leading global growth private equity firm, to fuel a major expansion of its business activities.