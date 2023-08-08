Newspaper icon
Investment
Blackwattle selects Apex Group for administration

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  TUESDAY, 8 AUG 2023   12:49PM

Blackwattle Investment Partnershas selected Apex Group as the administrator amid the launch of its first four funds.

Apex Group will provide the new boutique with technology-enabled fund administration, transfer agency, middle office and custody solutions.

"From day one at Blackwattle we are committed to open and transparent communication with our investors so it essential that we get the fundamentals established, including daily investment management tasks," said the firm's chief investment officer Michael Skinner

Skinner explained further that Apex Group's solutions will enable it to operate efficiently, while Blackwattle chief executive Jarred Rubin added any service partner must have the flexibility to accommodate its innovative business model.

"The team at Apex Group share our entrepreneurial mindset and have demonstrated their ability to support us as we scale and provide the services, we will need to achieve our ambitions for future growth across multiple assets."

Apex Group head of business development Australia and New Zealand Nick Bradford said the firm is delighted to be supporting Blackwattle.

"Who have brought a refreshing approach to the market which has been received enthusiastically by the Australian investment community," he said.

"Our fund solutions will free up the time and resources of the Blackwattle investment team, enabling them to focus on building on their proven investment ability and track record of outperformance, to become leaders within the Australian market."

This month the firm launched ASX Small Cap Quality, Mid Cap Quality, Long-Short 130/30 Quality, and Large Cap Quality funds to market.

Blackwattle officially debuted in May with initial seed capital commitments of over $60 million to offer investment solutions across Australian equities, with plans to reach global markets.

Blackwattle said it expects to expand into global equity and alternative assets at a later date.

