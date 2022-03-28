Blacktower launches in Australia

After flagging its intention to establish a local presence, global firm Blacktower Financial Management Group has launched in Australia.

Blacktower first gained its AFSL and publicised its plans for Australian operations in October last year. The Blacktower website lists Sydney's Martin Place as the office's location.

The firm plans to offer a full suite of holistic financial solutions to both expats and residents, it said.

"We knew there was a real opportunity for the group in Australia and we were keen to set up operations on the ground to meet that demand," Blacktower group managing director Gavin Pluck said.

"Australia is an exciting market for us, and we are expanding the team to bring our global expertise to a new landscape."

At present, just one team member is listed on Blacktower's website, being senior financial adviser Steven Klacar. Klacar was most recently Fisher Investments Australia's private client director.

The Australian office follows Blacktower's expansion into Switzerland in recent months and precedes plans for offices in the UAE, South America and Canada.

Blacktower's expansion follows that of Skybound Wealth Management last week.

In comparison to Blacktower, Skybound is solely targeting UK expats living in Australia.