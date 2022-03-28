NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning

Blacktower launches in Australia

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  MONDAY, 28 MAR 2022   12:43PM

After flagging its intention to establish a local presence, global firm Blacktower Financial Management Group has launched in Australia.

Blacktower first gained its AFSL and publicised its plans for Australian operations in October last year. The Blacktower website lists Sydney's Martin Place as the office's location.

The firm plans to offer a full suite of holistic financial solutions to both expats and residents, it said.

"We knew there was a real opportunity for the group in Australia and we were keen to set up operations on the ground to meet that demand," Blacktower group managing director Gavin Pluck said.

"Australia is an exciting market for us, and we are expanding the team to bring our global expertise to a new landscape."

At present, just one team member is listed on Blacktower's website, being senior financial adviser Steven Klacar. Klacar was most recently Fisher Investments Australia's private client director.

Sponsored Video
One of New Zealand's best, now available in Australia.

The Australian office follows Blacktower's expansion into Switzerland in recent months and precedes plans for offices in the UAE, South America and Canada.

Blacktower's expansion follows that of Skybound Wealth Management last week.

In comparison to Blacktower, Skybound is solely targeting UK expats living in Australia.

Read more: Blacktower Financial Management GroupFisher Investments AustraliaSkybound Wealth ManagementSteven KlacarGavin Pluck
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

UK advice firm enters Australia
Fisher Investments launches local HNW offering

Editor's Choice

PGIM hires head of wealth

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The former head of wholesale sales at Macquarie Asset Management in Australia is taking on the newly created role at PGIM as it looks to expand its offering.

Global X adds to local team

CHLOE WALKER
Global X ETFs has announced the appointment of ETF expert Blair Hannon as head of investment strategy as it prepares to launch in the Australian market.

New scaled advice offering launches

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
A new digital, scalable financial advice solution has launched to help advisers cater to those who don't require a comprehensive offering.

Budget to back aspiring homeowners

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
In a pre-Budget announcement, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has flagged that those hoping to break into the property market can expect a win.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Cloe Reece
Chief Risk Officer
ClearView
Marisa Broome
Principal
wealthadvice.com.au
Paul Tynan
Chief Executive Officer
Connect Financial Service Brokers
Con Koromilas
Head of Wholesale Sales
abrdn Australia Ltd

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Jim McKay

MANAGING DIRECTOR
WARAKIRRI ASSET MANAGEMENT PTY LTD
From Hobart to Melbourne and across the nation, Warakirri Asset Management managing director Jim McKay is sowing the seeds and reaping the rewards of Australia's prosperous agricultural industry. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.