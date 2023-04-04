Blackstone limits withdrawals on $103bn real estate fund

The investment manager has limited redemption requests from its $103 billion (US$70 billion) real estate income trust following a rise in redemption requests in March.

During a month of "tremendous market volatility" and "broad-based financial stress," Blackstone said BREIT received requests of US$4.5 billion and

fulfilled approximately US$666 million, which represents 15% of the shares submitted for repurchase.

Blackstone explained, in accordance with its repurchase plan, BREIT fulfilled requests equal to 2% of net asset value (NAV) in January and February, leaving 1% of NAV eligible for repurchase in March.

Since BREIT's formation over six years ago, its share repurchase plan has allowed for repurchases of up to 2% of NAV in any month and 5% in a calendar quarter.

It explained this structure was designed to both prevent a liquidity mismatch and maximise long-term shareholder value.

The latest limit is the most recent in a string; since November last year Blackstone has been forced to limit shareholder requests following a sharp rise in them.

However, the investment manager said BREIT has paid out nearly US$5 billion to redeeming shareholders since 30 November 2022 when proration began.

"Strong performance is what matters and BREIT has delivered: 12.3% annualised net return since inception. As for March redemptions, they remain 16% below their January peak despite elevated market volatility," Blackstone said.

"BREIT is not a mutual fund and has never gated. It is a semi-liquid product and is working exactly as planned."