Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment
Sponsored by

Blackstone limits withdrawals on $103bn real estate fund

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  TUESDAY, 4 APR 2023   12:16PM

The investment manager has limited redemption requests from its $103 billion (US$70 billion) real estate income trust following a rise in redemption requests in March.

During a month of "tremendous market volatility" and "broad-based financial stress," Blackstone said BREIT received requests of US$4.5 billion and

fulfilled approximately US$666 million, which represents 15% of the shares submitted for repurchase.

Blackstone explained, in accordance with its repurchase plan, BREIT fulfilled requests equal to 2% of net asset value (NAV) in January and February, leaving 1% of NAV eligible for repurchase in March.

Sponsored by Warakirri
Time to buy smaller companies?

Since BREIT's formation over six years ago, its share repurchase plan has allowed for repurchases of up to 2% of NAV in any month and 5% in a calendar quarter.

It explained this structure was designed to both prevent a liquidity mismatch and maximise long-term shareholder value.

The latest limit  is the most recent in a string; since November last year Blackstone has been forced to limit shareholder requests following a sharp rise in them.

However, the investment manager said BREIT has paid out nearly US$5 billion to redeeming shareholders since 30 November 2022 when proration began.

"Strong performance is what matters and BREIT has delivered: 12.3% annualised net return since inception. As for March redemptions, they remain 16% below their January peak despite elevated market volatility," Blackstone said.

"BREIT is not a mutual fund and has never gated. It is a semi-liquid product and is working exactly as planned."

Read more: BREITBlackstone
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

KKR halts REIT withdrawals
Blackstone restricts withdrawals on US$125bn property fund
Blackstone invests US$400m in ESG commodity exchange
Blackstone one step closer on Crown deal
ISPT selects new chief executive
La Trobe takeover confirmed
Blackstone agrees $8.9bn deal with Crown
Blackstone inches closer to Crown Resorts deal
Foreign investment in Australian commercial property hits record high
Blackstone buys GIC's stake in logistics trust for $2.1bn

Editor's Choice

Linchpin, Endeavour directors found guilty

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:41PM
The Federal Court has determined that four current and former directors of the now defunct Linchpin Capital Group and Endeavour Securities breached their duties and didn't serve investors' best interests.

Harvest Lane backs US cybersecurity firm

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:17PM
Harvest Lane Asset Management (Harvest Lane) led a $17.2 million funding round for cybersecurity company Votiro, with the investment chief joining the technology firm's board.

Love affair with managed accounts continues

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:12PM
The proportion of Australian financial advisers using managed accounts has more than tripled from 17% a decade ago to a record high of 56% now, according to the latest report by State Street and Investment Trends.

QIC secures stake in smart metering company

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:34PM
Queensland Investment Corporation (QIC) has entered a joint venture that gives it a 50% stake in a company that provides gas and electricity metering solutions.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
23

Best Practice Forum on ESG 

JUN
1

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
15

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Graham Lees

MANAGING DIRECTOR
TANARRA CAPITAL AUSTRALIA PTY LTD
Private credit deals are ripe for the picking in 2023, and Tanarra Credit Partners' Graham Lees is already in harvest mode. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.