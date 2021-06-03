BlackRock unifies offering, rejigs executives

BlackRock Australia is combining its client business and iShares teams to deliver whole of portfolio solutions to clients, reshuffling its executives in the process.

According to the investment giant, the bringing together of the teams will bring a holistic solution-based approach to the delivery of BlackRock's capabilities to clients. Under the rejig, James Kingston will take on the expanded role of head of iShares Australasia from 1 July 2021 while maintaining his current responsibility as head of APAC portfolio analysis & solutions.

With the iShares role, Kingston takes over from Christian Obrist who has been promoted to lead iShares distribution Asia ex-Japan out of Hong Kong.

BlackRock head of wealth and banks Chantal Giles has been appointed to the expanded role of head of iShares Wealth Australasia. She will lead a team responsible for the distribution of BlackRock's index and iShares offering and portfolio services to wealth management, bank and platform clients.

Further to this, director of product strategy Eleanor Menniti will take on the newly created role of head of client product strategy and consultant relations.

She will focus on the distribution strategy behind the design and delivery of BlackRock's product capabilities and solutions to the Australian wealth market and manage the team responsible for relationships with retail asset consultants and research houses.

"As we evolve our business to reflect changing market dynamics and client needs, we are pleased to be able to promote from within and expand the roles of our senior leaders to deliver bespoke solutions to our clients," BlackRock head of client business Australasia Jason Collins said.

"Our ability to work with clients across a range of investment types - index, active, multi-asset and alternatives - and deliver this via various structures, gives BlackRock a unique ability to partner with firms as they seek to curate and provide leading investment options to their end clients.

iShares head of Asia Pacific Rimmo Jolly added: "It's exciting to see clients across the region increasingly turning to BlackRock to be their partner of choice for iShares ETFs as portfolio building blocks and whole portfolio solutions."