NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

BlackRock unifies offering, rejigs executives

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  THURSDAY, 3 JUN 2021   11:42AM

BlackRock Australia is combining its client business and iShares teams to deliver whole of portfolio solutions to clients, reshuffling its executives in the process.

According to the investment giant, the bringing together of the teams will bring a holistic solution-based approach to the delivery of BlackRock's capabilities to clients. Under the rejig, James Kingston will take on the expanded role of head of iShares Australasia from 1 July 2021 while maintaining his current responsibility as head of APAC portfolio analysis & solutions.

With the iShares role, Kingston takes over from Christian Obrist who has been promoted to lead iShares distribution Asia ex-Japan out of Hong Kong.

BlackRock head of wealth and banks Chantal Giles has been appointed to the expanded role of head of iShares Wealth Australasia. She will lead a team responsible for the distribution of BlackRock's index and iShares offering and portfolio services to wealth management, bank and platform clients.

Sponsored by Charter Hall Group
The Golden Rules of Commercial Property Investment

Further to this, director of product strategy Eleanor Menniti will take on the newly created role of head of client product strategy and consultant relations.

She will focus on the distribution strategy behind the design and delivery of BlackRock's product capabilities and solutions to the Australian wealth market and manage the team responsible for relationships with retail asset consultants and research houses.

"As we evolve our business to reflect changing market dynamics and client needs, we are pleased to be able to promote from within and expand the roles of our senior leaders to deliver bespoke solutions to our clients," BlackRock head of client business Australasia Jason Collins said.

"Our ability to work with clients across a range of investment types - index, active, multi-asset and alternatives - and deliver this via various structures, gives BlackRock a unique ability to partner with firms as they seek to curate and provide leading investment options to their end clients.

iShares head of Asia Pacific Rimmo Jolly added: "It's exciting to see clients across the region increasingly turning to BlackRock to be their partner of choice for iShares ETFs as portfolio building blocks and whole portfolio solutions."

Read more: iSharesBlackRock AustraliaChantal GilesChristian ObristEleanor MennitiJames KingstonJason CollinsRimmo Jolly
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Last day to vote in MAX Awards
State Street the largest institutional manager
BetaShares targets HNW market with new role
BlackRock appoints APAC lead
Raiz launches custom portfolio option
ETF industry approaches $100bn
BlackRock assets at record-high
BlackRock results reveal Aladdin trajectory
Investors take charge in C-suite equality
Morningstar upgrades four, downgrades 10

Editor's Choice

BlackRock wins monumental mandate

ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   11:31AM
In what is reportedly one of the biggest transfers of retirement savings to date, BlackRock has won the first external investment mandate for two of the largest defined benefit schemes in the UK.

State Super rejigs defensives

KANIKA SOOD
State Super has mandated two managers, as it allocates to Australian investment grade corporate credit and global investment grade structured credit.

Fisher Investments launches local HNW offering

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:20PM
Fisher Investments will start offering investment management services to high-net-worth private clients via its local subsidiary.

Lessons from GPIF: Mizuno

ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   11:56AM
The former chief investment officer of the world's largest pension fund is imploring asset owners to take climate policy matters into their own hands if their governments are unwilling to do so.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get more with FS

20% EOFY discount for Financial Standard's premium subscription. Available until 30 June 2021.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Ronald Pratap
Principal
RP Wealth Management
Jason Komadina
Director, Managed Accounts
MLC Asset Management
Steve Freeborn
Head of Superannuation
Rice Warner
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Karyn West

MANAGING DIRECTOR
APOSTLE FUNDS MANAGEMENT PTY LIMITED
Apostle Funds Management managing director Karyn West believes in putting her money where her mouth is. She invests in every product she sells, and she's built a career out of fearlessly backing herself. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Special EOFY deal!
20% off in June only
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.