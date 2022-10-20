BlackRock to develop super battery

BlackRock to develop super batteryBY CHLOE WALKER | THURSDAY, 20 OCT 2022 12:55PM
BlackRock's Akaysha Energy has been selected by the NSW government to build one of the largest committed utility scale batteries in the world.
The Waratah Super Battery is understood to be the largest committed battery project in the southern hemisphere and most powerful battery in the world, the investment giant said.
As the selected service provider, Akaysha will be responsible for the construction of a battery energy storage system (BESS) that can provide a guaranteed continuous active power capacity of at least 700 MWs, and a guaranteed useable energy storage capacity of at least 1400 MWh.
Located 100km north of Sydney, the BESS will reside in a 138,000sqm site and is a part of the NSW government's response to the anticipated early closure of the Eraring Power Station in August 2025.
The winning consortium, led by Akaysha Energy, also includes US-based Powin LLC (Powin) and Consolidated Power Projects Australia (CPP).
Akaysha managing director Nick Carter said that the project will be the first in a wave of Gigawatt class BESS projects across the National Electricity Market (NEM) and will play a critical role in the energy transition by unlocking many GWs of new renewable capacity.
"We are honoured to be appointed to develop the Waratah Super Battery - one of the largest committed BESS projects in the world," Carter said.
"With the collective support of BlackRock, CPP and Powin, we look forward to working with EnergyCo and Transgrid to develop the battery storage assets needed to deliver greater reliability and resilience to the NSW power grid."
Meanwhile, BlackRock co-head of climate infrastructure APAC Charlie Reid said: "We are delighted to see the appointment of Akaysha by EnergyCo to provide essential services to support the grid at such a critical juncture of Australia's energy transition."
"By investing in the development of the Waratah Super Battery, we will help to deliver greater grid resilience to ensure more Australians have access to reliable energy sources and support Australia's orderly energy transition."
