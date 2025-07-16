Newspaper icon
BlackRock sets new AUM record

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 16 JUL 2025   12:37PM

BlackRock's assets under management have ballooned to a record US$12.5 trillion in June, jumping 18% over the last 12 months.

BlackRock chief executive Larry Fink said the fund manager's sustained growth has been powered by its whole portfolio approach, "being the first firm to bring together active and index at scale".

"And now we're building on our foundational platform to redefine the whole portfolio once again by integrating public and private markets across asset management and technology," he said.

Some 42% of total AUM sit in the iShares ETF business. About 27% of it comes from institutional investors and 24% from retail investors.

About US$152 billion of year-to-date total net inflows was led by iShares ETFs, alongside private markets and cash net inflows.

"iShares ETFs had a record first half in flows, and technology annual contract value (ACV) growth reached a fresh high of 16%. This core strength, alongside client demand for private markets, digital assets, Aperio, and our tech and data-driven systematic strategies, propelled another consecutive quarter of above-target organic base fee growth and record AUM of US$12.5 trillion," he said.

The group's revenue grew 13% year-over-year to US$5.4 billion, reflecting positive impact of the markets, organic base fee growth and fees related to the Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) acquisition, as well as higher technology services and subscription revenue, partially offset by lower performance fees.

"We surpassed the fundraising target for GIP's fifth flagship, raising US$25.2 billion and delivering the largest-ever client capital raise in a private infrastructure fund. We announced the development of a custom target date fund glidepath that strategically allocates across public and private markets," Fink said.

"And we're attracting a new and increasingly global generation of investors through things like our digital assets offerings and recently launched funds in India through our joint venture Jio BlackRock."

The second largest fund manager, Vanguard, had US$10.2 trillion ($15.7tn) in assets under management globally as at April.

