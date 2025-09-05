BlackRock nabs $122bn Citi mandate

BlackRock has been tapped by Citi Wealth to create a new portfolio offering for its clients - Citi Portfolio Solutions powered by BlackRock.

The offering will combine the strategic investment advisory and planning capabilities of the leading global bank with the investment management and technology strengths of the asset manager.

The agreement includes the appointment of BlackRock to manage approximately $122 billion (US$80bn) in assets for thousands of Citi Wealth clients whose accounts are currently managed by Citi Investment Management (CIM).

Under the agreement, BlackRock will manage a range of core, opportunistic and thematic investment strategies across equities, fixed income, multi-asset class strategies and, over time, private markets.

In addition, BlackRock's Aladdin Wealth technology platform has been selected by Citi and will be deployed to Citi's private bankers and investment professionals.

Citi head of wealth Andy Sieg said the new model will benefit clients and accelerate growth at both firms.

"We want to bring best-in-class advice, solutions and service to our clients, and we want to serve more of the world's changemakers. With this offering, we can accomplish both. It brings together the sophisticated relationship-driven and market-based advice of our bankers, backed by the insights of our own Chief Investment Office, with the renowned investment expertise and innovative technology capabilities of BlackRock," Sieg said.

Subject to Citi Wealth's ongoing review and monitoring, BlackRock will be responsible for managing and implementing specific investment strategies tailored to meet the objectives of Citi Wealth clients.

As part of the agreement, certain members of CIM will join BlackRock where they will continue to serve as portfolio managers on existing strategies for Citi clients.

Both groups said in due course, they will also develop new products and solutions for the benefit of Citi clients.

"We're excited to be selected by Citi to bring BlackRock's extensive suite of investment solutions and innovative financial technology to clients, enabling Citi to deliver customized portfolios and strong investment outcomes across Wealth," BlackRock vice chair Robert Fairbairn said.

"As investor appetite grows for custom built, whole portfolio solutions, BlackRock continues to invest in our global investment platform to stay at the forefront of clients' evolving needs."

This comes as BlackRock saw Dutch pension fund PFZW cease investing in equity funds it managed in part because of concerns over its voting record on sustainability issues. That mandate is reported to have been worth $25 billion (€14bn).

It was part of the pension fund's overhaul of its equity managers, a redesign aimed at ensuring return, risk and sustainability be given equal weight.

"Manager selection plays a critical role alongside portfolio construction. We deliberately seek asset managers who are not only financially strong but who also share our sustainability ambitions," said Sander van Stijn, head of mandate management at PGGM, the manager of PFZW.

"Stewardship is another key focus: do managers actively encourage portfolio companies to become more sustainable through engagement and voting? While we maintain our own voting policy, we want our partners to be as closely aligned with us as possible.

"This sometimes requires pioneering work, as not all asset managers - particularly in the United States - share the same perspective. Nevertheless, we are seeing growing enthusiasm among many parties, who are eager to work with us to lead the way."

A BlackRock spokesperson said: "BlackRock clients - including our Dutch clients - continue to invest through BlackRock to meet their sustainable investing goals, entrusting us to manage over $1 trillion in sustainable and transition assets on their behalf. PFZW have always voted their portfolio with BlackRock themselves.

"For eligible clients who wish to participate in the stewardship of their assets, we have built the industry's largest Voting Choice program, as well as a Climate and Decarbonization Stewardship program for those clients who choose to prioritise those investment outcomes. We noted PFZW's redemption in the first half of 2025 and are proud to have helped their 3 million participants prepare for their long-term future by consistently delivering on the investment objectives set out in their mandate with BlackRock."