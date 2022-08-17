Newspaper icon
Investment

BlackRock, NAB Private Wealth unveil iShares ETF suite

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  WEDNESDAY, 17 AUG 2022   12:22PM

BlackRock has launched its iShares ETF suite in collaboration with NAB Private Wealth, listing three new products including a first of its kind thematic ETF.

The new funds listed today are the iShares Balanced ESG ETF (IBAL), the iShares High Growth ESG ETF (IGRO) and the iShares Future Tech Innovators ETF (ITEK).

The IBAL and IGRO seek to provide investors with a core exposure to a globally diversified, sustainable multi-asset portfolio based on balanced or growth risk considerations.

"Priced competitively at 22 basis points (bps), the multi-asset portfolios use iShares screened and sustainable building blocks where available and aim to hold targeted exposures to companies with favourable ESG characteristics relative to their sector peers within the broader market," BlackRock said.

The BlackRock multi-asset strategy and solutions (MASS) team will set and review the long-term strategic asset allocation (SAA) of these funds.

It further added that ITEK will be the first of its kind in the Australian ETF market.

"By drawing on the global iShares megatrend product range, ITEK is made up of an evenly weighted portfolio of six complementary iShares thematic ETFs," BlackRock said.

The fund seeks to offer investors exposure to global technological innovation trends including electric vehicles and driving technology, healthcare, robotics and automation, digitalisation, clean energy and smart city infrastructure.

The statement said as well as being low-cost the products are also a well-diversified investment solution to help Australians achieve long-term financial and sustainable investment goals.

"Based on NAB's client insights, there is strong demand from Australian investors for simple, low-cost, holistic investment options that they can use to build a globally diversified portfolio of stocks and bonds. Additionally, they would like to gain exposure to global megatrends like technological innovation and sustainability that are otherwise more complex or costly to access," it said.

The additions to BlackRock's local suite seek to meet investors' evolving needs while embedding sustainability considerations into their portfolios.

BlackRock Australasia head of iShares and index investments Jason Collins said in partnership with NAB can build on its commitment to support more Australian investors.

"We believe these funds present a holistic offering at a compelling price point. Based on our shared experience with NAB, ESG considerations are a key priority for Australian investors as they seek to build resilience into their portfolios by gaining exposure to sustainability-related opportunities over the long term," he explained.

"Additionally, the rise of millennials and new self-directed investors have given rise to megatrend investing as they seek to take advantage of the transformative growth trends that will reshape how we live and work in the future."

Its head of wealth Chantal Giles added that the iShares suite presents an affordable, holistic investment option for investors looking to build a broadly diversified portfolio in one simple trade.

"Investors are increasingly looking to the convenience of ETFs to take the necessary steps to meet their long-term financial and sustainable investment goals in the context of their whole portfolio," she said.

"The fact that anyone can access these opportunities, and the underlying transformative trends, via an ETF represents how far we've come in making investing simpler, efficient and more affordable for everyone."

To coincide with the listing, nabtrade has launched its dedicated ETF Centre that is now available to Australian investors.

Read more: NAB Private WealthITEKiShares Balanced ESG ETFBlackRock AustralasiaChantal GilesiShares Future Tech Innovators ETFiShares High Growth ESG ETFJason Collins
VIEW COMMENTS

