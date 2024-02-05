Newspaper icon
Investment

BlackRock iShares adds to factor ETFs

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  MONDAY, 5 FEB 2024   12:47PM

BlackRock is set to add momentum, quality, and value ETFs to its range of iShares Factor ETFs. They will also be the first of the manager's products to be listed on Cboe Australia.

BlackRock iShares is introducing three new ETFs later this month, while also making changes to its existing iShares MSCI World Minimum Volatility ETF (WVOL).

The iShares MSCI World ex Australia Momentum ETF (IMTM) will track the index of the same name, which identifies large- and mid-cap developed global companies that have done well over the last six to 12 months on a risk-adjusted basis. BlackRock said it is the first of its kind in Australia.

Meantime, the iShares MSCI World ex Australia Quality ETF (IQLT) tracks the MSCI World ex Australia Quality Sector Capped Select Index, investing in large- and mid-cap global companies with healthy balance sheets, decent profit margins, and consistent year-on-year earnings growth.

Finally, iShares MSCI World ex Australia Value ETF (IVLU) tracks the MSCI World ex Australia Enhanced Value Index, investing in undervalued large-and mid-cap developed global companies based on fundamentals.

All three products will be priced at 25bps. This makes the IQLT about 30% cheaper than its nearest competitor in the local market, and IVLU about 10% cheaper than its closest competitor.

Both IQLT and IVLU will also be available in an Australian hedged version for those investors looking to reduce volatility related to foreign currency movements, being the iShares MSCI World ex Australia Quality (AUD Hedged) ETF (IHQL) and iShares MSCI World ex Australia Value (AUD Hedged) ETF (IVHG). These will both be priced at 28bps.

All three new launches are joining the iShares Edge MSCI World Minimum Volatility ETF (WVOL) in the Factor ETF suite. In doing so, WVOL's costs will align to that of the new products, with the management fee dropping from 0.30% to 0.25%. At the same time, the product's name and benchmark is also changing, becoming the iShares MSCI World ex Australia Minimum Volatility ETF, and tracking the MSCI World ex Australia Minimum Volatility (AUD) Index.

"Our intent to broaden our iShares Factor ETF suite by adding momentum, quality and value strategies will help Australian advisers and investors to capitalise on market volatility and build more resilient portfolios," BlackRock Australasia head of wealth Chantal Giles said.

"Style investing enables investors to adjust their portfolio allocations for different points in the market cycle and can play a complementary role by providing additional portfolio diversification. BlackRock is proud to offer one of the broadest range of low-cost factor ETFs available in the Australian market."

Meanwhile, Tamara Stats, iShares ETF and index investments specialist, BlackRock Australasia said financial advisers and investors now have a broad selection of style 'tilts' available through the iShares Factor ETF suite which will enable them to be more dynamic amid the current uncertainty.

"IMTM enables investors to ride positive momentum and can potentially outperform during periods of economic expansion," she explained.

"IQLT and IHQL aim to capture global stocks with capital growth potential even during periods of economic slowdown while IVLU and IVHG can offer portfolio resilience by giving investors targeted exposure to fundamentally sound, undervalued global stocks.

"These strategies will provide investors with additional building blocks for their portfolios, contributing to greater portfolio resilience."

