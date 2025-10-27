Newspaper icon
BlackRock expands fixed income ETF lineup

BY RIDDHIMA TALWANI  |  MONDAY, 27 OCT 2025   12:39PM

BlackRock will add another fixed income ETF to its local offering, enabling diversification across countries and sectors.

The iShares Core Global Aggregate Bond ETF (ASX: AGGG), hedged to the Australian dollar, will be priced at 0.18% and is expected to list on the ASX in early November.

The ETF will be benchmarked to the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond Index, and investors can access 19,000 securities including government, securitised and investment grade corporate bonds across multiple regions.

BlackRock Australia head of global product solutions Steve Ead said fixed income ETFs continue to play an important role in portfolios as investors seek global diversification and income.

"AGGG offers a simple, cost-effective way to access global investment grade bonds, complementing our existing suite of iShares fixed income ETFs in Australia and serves as a tool for advisers and asset allocators to help build diversified multi-asset portfolios," he said.

Katherine Palmer, head of fixed income and credit product strategy at BlackRock Australia, said the proportion of fixed income assets yielding over 4% has increased markedly since 2021, with investors now able to access a more interesting array of yields across different fixed income sub-categories.

"The launch of AGGG expands BlackRock's Australian iShares fixed income lineup, delivering a core building block for Australian advisers and investors seeking global investment-grade bond exposure hedged to AUD," she said.

iShares by BlackRock provides investors access to over 1700 ETFs and has around $5.2 trillion in assets under management as of September. In Australia, iShares ETFs has crossed $50 billion assets under management.

BlackRock has also been gearing up to list a Bitcoin ETF for Australian investors. It currently runs the iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the US, which houses over US$93 billion and has returned 82.67% since inception in January 2024.

