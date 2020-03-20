BlackRock appoints Asia Pacific ETF head

BlackRock has hired from Citi to appoint a new head of iShares for Asia Pacific.

Rimmo Jolly is currently Citi's regional head of ETF and index sales and business development for Asia Pacific and Japan.

In his new role, Jolly will be tasked with growing iShares' market share in the region.

He reports to BlackRock's head of iShares and index investing, Susan Chan.

"Rimmo is a highly-respected finance industry veteran and brings a wealth of experience to our ETF business development and distribution," Chan said.

"The recent extreme risk-off market environment has showcased the underlying strength of ETFs. I look forward to working with Rimmo to bring our suite of global and local products to investors in the region, and to raise awareness of using iShares ETFs as an instrument of active investment management."

Jolly has spent nearly two decades at Citi and previously worked for Deutsche Bank's equity structured products group, where he was involved in the delivery of solutions for hedge funds, pensions and endowments.

"I'm very excited to join the team in bringing ETFs into BlackRock clients' investment making process. With ongoing education and outreach to the industry, regulators, and our clients on ETF application, iShares is well positioned to capture the tremendous growth potential in Asia Pacific with the broadest line-up of products in the ETF industry," Jolly said of his appointment.

iShares is the second biggest player in the local ETF market, with a nearly 25% slice of the total $63.9 billion at February end. The local business is headed by Christian Obrist.

It is second to Vanguard, which at $19.8 billion manages about $4 billion more in ETF assets in Australia.