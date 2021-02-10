BlackRock appoints APAC lead

BlackRock has named a new chair and head of Asia Pacific, as Geraldine Buckingham moves into an advisory role.

Currently head of Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Rachel Lord will take over from Buckingham in May of this year.

Buckingham, who has held the role since November 2018, will move into a senior advisory role.

Lord has held her current position since 2017 and is a member of the firm's Global Executive Committee. She previously led the iShares business in the EMEA region and was head of global clients, ETF and index investments.

She has been with BlackRock for about eight years, having first joined in 2013 from Citigroup where was global head of corporate equity derivatives. Prior to that she spent 13 years at Morgan Stanley.

The appointment of one of the firm's strongest leaders to head the APAC business underscores BlackRock's commitment to the region as a top strategic priority, BlackRock head of international and of corporate strategy Mark Weidman said.

"Rachel has piloted growth in assets and revenue in a complex EMEA region undergoing economic and regulatory shifts, while taking BlackRock deeper into local markets," he said.

"I am excited to see Rachel's experience and expertise and her track record in Asia paired with the strong regional leadership already in place to advance our business."

Lord, who will be based in Hong Kong, said she cannot wait to start working in "one of the most diverse and dynamic regions in the world".

BlackRock is rapidly transforming its business to match APAC investors' aspirations, she added.

"Who we are and what we offer must reflect the region and its needs, so the opportunity to accelerate BlackRock's APAC business over the next decade is a game changer. I have seen first-hand how our business really takes flight when we get closer to our clients," Lord said.

"When I think about what BlackRock can look like in APAC 10, 20 years from now - it's exciting."

Lord's appointment is subject to regulatory approval.