NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
BlackRock appoints APAC lead
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 10 FEB 2021   12:37PM

BlackRock has named a new chair and head of Asia Pacific, as Geraldine Buckingham moves into an advisory role.

Currently head of Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Rachel Lord will take over from Buckingham in May of this year.

Buckingham, who has held the role since November 2018, will move into a senior advisory role.

Lord has held her current position since 2017 and is a member of the firm's Global Executive Committee. She previously led the iShares business in the EMEA region and was head of global clients, ETF and index investments.

Sponsored by AIA Australia
Our new income protection cover Starting a new conversation

She has been with BlackRock for about eight years, having first joined in 2013 from Citigroup where was global head of corporate equity derivatives. Prior to that she spent 13 years at Morgan Stanley.

The appointment of one of the firm's strongest leaders to head the APAC business underscores BlackRock's commitment to the region as a top strategic priority, BlackRock head of international and of corporate strategy Mark Weidman said.

"Rachel has piloted growth in assets and revenue in a complex EMEA region undergoing economic and regulatory shifts, while taking BlackRock deeper into local markets," he said.

"I am excited to see Rachel's experience and expertise and her track record in Asia paired with the strong regional leadership already in place to advance our business."

Lord, who will be based in Hong Kong, said she cannot wait to start working in "one of the most diverse and dynamic regions in the world".

BlackRock is rapidly transforming its business to match APAC investors' aspirations, she added.

"Who we are and what we offer must reflect the region and its needs, so the opportunity to accelerate BlackRock's APAC business over the next decade is a game changer. I have seen first-hand how our business really takes flight when we get closer to our clients," Lord said.

"When I think about what BlackRock can look like in APAC 10, 20 years from now - it's exciting."

Lord's appointment is subject to regulatory approval.

Read more: BlackRockGeraldine BuckinghamCitigroupiSharesMark WeidmanMorgan StanleyRachel Lord
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
BlackRock reinforces commitment to ESG
BlackRock assets at record-high
No tech bubble: BlackRock
Better inflows ahead for Perpetual, Pendal: MS
Volatility ahead for Magellan shareholders: Morgan Stanley
What to expect from February reporting season
Raiz launches custom portfolio option
Does financial services have a problem with women?
ETF industry approaches $100bn
BlackRock results reveal Aladdin trajectory
Editor's Choice
CBA slashes profits, boosts dividends
KARREN VERGARA
Commonwealth Bank has rewarded shareholders with a generous dividend payout despite its latest results falling short of expectations.
The trouble with best financial interests duty
KARREN VERGARA
The best financial interests duty reform has major loopholes and lacks guidance from regulators, leading to major confusion for superannuation trustees.
Executive shuffle at Macquarie Group
ELIZA BAVIN
Macquarie Group has announced a new head of its asset management business and bank as long-time executives step down.
Aware to focus on unlisteds over equities
ELIZA BAVIN
Aware Super chief investment officer Damian Graham says the super fund is focused on building its unlisted infrastructure portfolio before it puts any more of its cash into stocks.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Elisha Edwin
Associate Lawyer
Conditsis Lawyers
Damian Ryan
Partner, Tax National Sector Lead, Asset and Wealth Management
KPMG Australia
David Thornton
Journalist
Money Magazine
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Many super funds significantly increased insurance premiums in 2020, largely attributing the rises to industry reform. Do you anticipate the trend to continue in 2021?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Jane Hume
Minister for Superannuation, Financial Services and the Digital Economy Jane Hume made a name for herself in financial services. Now, she is establishing herself as a political force to be reckoned with. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something FpkL0lZY