BlackRock adds to APAC leadership

BlackRock has named the head of iShares and index investments for Asia Pacific, promoting from within.

Peter Loehnert has been appointed to the role, which is based in Hong Kong, and will be responsible for iShares' ETF market share and adoption in the region and institutional index mandates.

Loehnert joined BlackRock over a decade ago and was based in London as head of BlackRock's international cash management business.

He was previously global co-head, transition management and spent seven years in other transition management roles at the firm. Loehnert worked as a transition manager at Nomura and in capital markets at Lehman Brothers. He started his career at German bank Commerzbank AG in 2004.

"I am delighted to welcome Peter to Hong Kong to lead Asia-Pacific iShares and Index investments in its next stage of growth. Peter has gained outstanding experience in building our international cash management and global transitions businesses over the last decade, and developed a strong talent bench in both," BlackRock chair and head of Asia-Pacific Rachel Lord said.

"He brings a deep understanding of Asian products, markets and client needs, and we look forward to him accelerating the adoption of index products throughout the region."

Global head of iShares and index investments Salim Ramji added that Asia is already a critical hub for BlackRock's wealth and institutional clients.

"Peter's experiences in leading scale investment and client teams and his entrepreneurial spirit will serve us well as we create many millions more clients in the region who can benefit from the convenience, affordability, transparency and resilience of our iShares and index investments," Ramji said.

It comes as BlackRock Australia combined its client business and iShares teams. Under the rejig, James Kingston took on the expanded role of head of iShares Australasia while maintaining his current responsibility as head of APAC portfolio analysis & solutions.

BlackRock head of wealth and banks Chantal Giles has been appointed to the expanded role of head of iShares Wealth Australasia.