Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Bitcoin halving won't bring immediate price rise

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  MONDAY, 22 APR 2024   12:21PM

The Bitcoin halving event - which occurred over the weekend - has seen optimism around the cryptocurrency rise, but major price increases may take some time to shine through.

The halving event is coded to occur every 210,000 blocks and halves the reward Bitcoin miners get, ensuring a supply cap of 21 million Bitcoin.

Crypto.com chief operating officer Eric Anziani said reducing miner's profits will result in fewer Bitcoin coming to market but is unlikely to have an impact on prices over the coming days or weeks.

"Over a period of six months we anticipate the halving event will create even more bullish market conditions for Bitcoin," Anziani said.

Sponsored by Macquarie
Fixed income ETFs: The opportunity is now

"While we have witnessed some recent selling, this is very similar to the consolidation phase we've noticed in previous halving cycles and overall, we believe this event will have a positive impact on the market."

Anziani said Australians continue to adopt cryptocurrency at a rapid rate and are expected to continue to take advantage of improved market conditions.

​"Bitcoin has continued to be a resilient and highly attractive investment for institutional and retail investors," he said.

"As a company we view Bitcoin as an asset that creates more value as it's held for years, not just weeks or months."

It has already been a wild ride for crypto markets this year following the decision by the SEC to approve Bitcoin ETFs in January. In addition, more than $10 billion in institutional investment has flowed through the digital currency market.

Magnet Capital co-founder Benjamin Celermajer said halving events have historically preceded significant bull runs in the Bitcoin market.

"For instance, in the year following the 2012 and 2016 halvings, Bitcoin experienced substantial price increases of 284% and 559% respectively," Celermajer said.

"To compound this pattern of price appreciation, we also are experiencing a year where market demand dynamics have been bolstered by huge inflows of institutional support."

As at the time of writing, the price of Bitcoin is sitting at around $101,000, having risen 6.15% over the past five days.

Read more: BitcoinEric AnzianiBenjamin Celermajer
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Bitcoin investing is on the rise, but more regulation is needed
Bitcoin hits fresh high as investors await halving event
BlackRock Bitcoin ETF: A landmark institutional event?
BlackRock files for bitcoin ETF
Fraudsters jailed over international crypto scam
Government enshrines new rule for Aussie Bitcoin owners
Members want super funds to adopt crypto: Survey
Australia ranks 40th for crypto spend
BlackRock launches Bitcoin trust
BlackRock, Coinbase partner on crypto offering

Editor's Choice

Actuaries Institute proposes new performance test measure

ANDREW MCKEAN
The Actuaries Institute has proposed revising the annual superannuation performance test, so it better aligns trustees' investments with the best financial interests of members.

JANA appoints new director of client development

ELIZA BAVIN
The new appointment previously worked for APSEC Funds Management.

MSC Certane wins Suncorp mandate

ELIZA BAVIN
MSC Certane has been appointed as trustee for Suncorp's latest note issue.

Auditors lambast mandatory climate reporting requirements

ELIZA BAVIN
The peak accounting body said most auditors believe the government's mandatory reporting rules are a "significant miscalculation".

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
APR
24

Ideas for Impact - Accelerating Australia's Energy Transition 

MAY
14-15

SIAA 2024 

MAY
23

Future Investment Forum 

JUN
6

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
13

Technical Services Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Fiona Mann

HEAD OF LISTED EQUITIES AND ESG
BRIGHTER SUPER
Brighter Super head of listed equities and ESG Fiona Mann was shaped by a childhood steeped in military-like discipline and global nomadism. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach