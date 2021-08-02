NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments
Sponsored by

Bitcoin fund manager hires distribution lead

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 2 AUG 2021   12:20PM

Monochrome Asset Management has named the former managing director of a fund manager as its new distribution lead.

Craig Hobart joined the cryptocurrency fund manager as head of distribution in June.

He was previously the general manager of strategic relations at Rest between June 2016 and December 2018, and was the managing director of Nikko Asset Management between 2007 and 2012.

Hobart is responsible for creating distribution and growth strategies for Monochrome's products; the flagship Monochrome Bitcoin Fund is currently valued at US$15 million.

Monochrome chief executive Jeff Yew said: "Craig brings with him not only over 25 years of experience in the traditional investment space, but also a level of strategic thinking that is exceptionally valuable to Monochrome."

"We have been developing an information series to assist professional investors and advisers be better prepared to respond to customer enquiries in and around digital assets and we look forward to progressively releasing this content over a range of mediums," Hobart said.

Sponsored Video
Net zero: a positive for infrastructure investing

In a bid to expand, Yew appointed former Blue Sky Alternatives chief investment officer David Hobart as Monochrome's investments chief.

Chief operating officer of Non Correlated Capital Kevin Saunders also joined the fund manager on its investment committee.

Read more: Monochrome Asset ManagementBlue Sky AlternativesCraig HobartDavid HobartJeff YewMonochrome Bitcoin FundNikko Asset Management
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Crypto fund hires from Blue Sky
Pacific Current Group bolsters distribution team
Yarra completes acquisition
Yarra Capital acquires Nikko AM Australian business
Schroders appoints new chief executive
Morningstar upgrades four, downgrades 10
Challenger boutique managing Nikko strategy
Sentiment weakens as macro threats loom
Opportunities and threats amid COVID-19 crisis
First Sentier nabs Nikko executive

Editor's Choice

Retail fund tops MySuper tables for FY21

KANIKA SOOD
In a year the average fund posted over 18% in returns, CommBank's Essential Super was the top one-year performer.

First YFYS performance test results weeks away

KANIKA SOOD
Superannuation funds can expect their results in the first performance test by August 31 under the new Your Future, Your Super reforms, according to an APRA letter sent Friday.

RI Advice failed oversight obligations: Court

KARREN VERGARA
The Federal Court found that RI Advice Group's failure to provide rigorous oversight over a former financial adviser resulted in bad advice to consumer detriment.

Super, fund manager ASX dominance launches inquiry

KARREN VERGARA
Member of Parliament Tim Wilson will lead the charge to determine if big super's domination over the Australian sharemarket is stifling competition.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Emma Johnsen
Senior Associate
Marque Lawyers
Marisa Broome
Chairperson
Financial Planning Association of Australia
Roger Cohen
Senior Investment Specialist
BetaShares
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Allison Dummett

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
CLEARVIEW FINANCIAL ADVICE PTY LTD
Chief executive of ClearView Financial Advice and Matrix Planning Solutions Allison Dummett has mastered the art of saying 'yes'. Moving across the world for adventure, she tells Elizabeth McArthur how she never shied away from opportunity.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.