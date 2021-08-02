Bitcoin fund manager hires distribution lead

Monochrome Asset Management has named the former managing director of a fund manager as its new distribution lead.

Craig Hobart joined the cryptocurrency fund manager as head of distribution in June.

He was previously the general manager of strategic relations at Rest between June 2016 and December 2018, and was the managing director of Nikko Asset Management between 2007 and 2012.

Hobart is responsible for creating distribution and growth strategies for Monochrome's products; the flagship Monochrome Bitcoin Fund is currently valued at US$15 million.

Monochrome chief executive Jeff Yew said: "Craig brings with him not only over 25 years of experience in the traditional investment space, but also a level of strategic thinking that is exceptionally valuable to Monochrome."

"We have been developing an information series to assist professional investors and advisers be better prepared to respond to customer enquiries in and around digital assets and we look forward to progressively releasing this content over a range of mediums," Hobart said.

In a bid to expand, Yew appointed former Blue Sky Alternatives chief investment officer David Hobart as Monochrome's investments chief.

Chief operating officer of Non Correlated Capital Kevin Saunders also joined the fund manager on its investment committee.