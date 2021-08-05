Bitcoin fund hires from IFM

Monochrome Asset Management has appointed Derek Vladimir Henningsen, as head of legal and compliance.

He was most recently at IFM Investors as head of fund and mandate compliance.

Henningsen has also worked at Bell Asset Management, the Australian Financial Ombudsman Service and Australian Unity.

He has experience in the world of cryptocurrency too, having been general counsel for Huobi Australia, a digital currency exchange.

"We've always had the strong belief that regulation is absolutely necessary for our industry to continue to strive in a sustainable way, and we see Derek's involvement as key to better allow us to work alongside regulators to facilitate this," Monochrome chief executive Jeff Yew said.

"Derek will add valuable insights and leadership with his legal and compliance expertise in finance, funds management, and the digital asset industry."

Henningsen added: "Monochrome chief executive Jeff Yew is a proven leader in the crypto and digital assets space, and I feel both thrilled and privileged to help drive the adoption of digital assets with such a stellar team."

"As an industry, we've made huge inroads in achieving the recognition of the asset class, but this is just the beginning. We have a long way to go, and I'm proud to be playing a role in growing the institutional adoption of digital assets in Australia."