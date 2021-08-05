NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments
Sponsored by

Bitcoin fund hires from IFM

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 5 AUG 2021   12:33PM

Monochrome Asset Management has appointed Derek Vladimir Henningsen, as head of legal and compliance.

He was most recently at IFM Investors as head of fund and mandate compliance.

Henningsen has also worked at Bell Asset Management, the Australian Financial Ombudsman Service and Australian Unity.

He has experience in the world of cryptocurrency too, having been general counsel for Huobi Australia, a digital currency exchange.

"We've always had the strong belief that regulation is absolutely necessary for our industry to continue to strive in a sustainable way, and we see Derek's involvement as key to better allow us to work alongside regulators to facilitate this," Monochrome chief executive Jeff Yew said.

"Derek will add valuable insights and leadership with his legal and compliance expertise in finance, funds management, and the digital asset industry."

Sponsored Video
Net zero: a positive for infrastructure investing

Henningsen added: "Monochrome chief executive Jeff Yew is a proven leader in the crypto and digital assets space, and I feel both thrilled and privileged to help drive the adoption of digital assets with such a stellar team."

"As an industry, we've made huge inroads in achieving the recognition of the asset class, but this is just the beginning. We have a long way to go, and I'm proud to be playing a role in growing the institutional adoption of digital assets in Australia."

Read more: Derek Vladimir HenningsenMonochrome Asset ManagementJeff YewHuobi AustraliaAustralian Financial Ombudsman ServiceAustralian UnityBell Asset ManagementIFM Investors
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Bitcoin fund manager hires distribution lead
IFM blames "unfounded" class action for Tandem worries
IFM airport bid falls over
Funds grilled despite record returns
QSuper, IFM bid for Sydney Airport
IFM Investors named in class action
IFM adds to board
Platinum launches investment bond
Tempered positivity post-pandemic: Experts
Australian Unity to acquire aged care facility provider

Editor's Choice

Former QIC managing director joins Northleaf

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:40PM
The former managing director of business development at QIC is taking on a new role with private markets investment firm Northleaf Capital Partners.

Investors lose in viral stock picks

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:32PM
According to new analysis, stock picks which became popular on Facebook, Reddit and Twitter were almost guaranteed to see investors lose money.

Contango appoints two distribution leads

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:29PM
Contango Asset Management is expanding its distribution capabilities in appointing a new lead and head of retail.

Evalesco acquires boutique firm

ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:12PM
Evalesco Financial Services recently finalised the acquisition of former Association of Financial Advisers national president Marc Bineham's advice firm.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Emma Johnsen
Senior Associate
Marque Lawyers
Marisa Broome
Chairperson
Financial Planning Association of Australia
Roger Cohen
Senior Investment Specialist
BetaShares
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
9

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
15

Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 

OCT
7

Best Practice Forum: ESG 

OCT
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

OCT
13

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Under the ASIC funding levy, should financial advisers be forced to pay the regulator's indirect costs (IT support, legal etc.)?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Allison Dummett

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
CLEARVIEW FINANCIAL ADVICE PTY LTD
Chief executive of ClearView Financial Advice and Matrix Planning Solutions Allison Dummett has mastered the art of saying 'yes'. Moving across the world for adventure, she tells Elizabeth McArthur how she never shied away from opportunity.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.