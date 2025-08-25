Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

Binance under microscope over loose controls

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  MONDAY, 25 AUG 2025   12:30PM

The Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre (AUSTRAC) directed Binance Australia to appoint an external auditor after "serious concerns" were identified from its independent review.

The concerns are in relation to the crypto exchange's anti-money laundering and counter terrorism financing (AML/CTF) controls, prompted by several issues including Binance's latest independent review which AUSTRAC said was limited in scope relative to its size, business offerings and risks.

AUSTRAC has also flagged concerns with high staff turnover at the platform and a lack of local resourcing and senior management oversight, raising questions about the adequacy of its AML/CTF governance, AUSTRAC said.

Investbybit, Binance Global's Australian arm, is an AUSTRAC registered digital currency exchange provider, and by transaction volume it is the world's "largest" centralised crypto exchange.

Established in 2017, it holds regulatory approvals or permissions in around 20 jurisdictions.

Considering this, AUSTRAC chief executive Brendan Thomas said he expects tighter controls from major global operators, particularly in high-risk sectors involved in large transaction volumes.

"This is a global company operating across borders in a high-risk environment. We expect robust customer identification, due diligence and effective transaction monitoring," Thomas said.

"I remind all digital currency exchanges to remain alert to transactions that indicate suspicious behaviour, including money laundering via scams and cybercrime and terrorism financing - the potential for these activities is much higher for global exchanges.

"Capacity and risk controls need to correspond to the size of a business and its market presence, particularly as it scales.

"All digital currency operators need to ensure they are complying with Australian law and limiting their exposure to crime."

He added that AUSTRAC's National Risk Assessment 2024 highlighted the increasing vulnerability of digital currencies to criminal abuse and the action against Binance remains appropriate under the regulation.

"AUSTRAC is committed to working with industry to ensure strong safeguards are in place to make it harder for criminals to move and conceal illicit funds using digital currencies," Thomas added.

"Big global operators may appear well resourced and positioned to meet complex regulatory requirements, but if they don't understand local money laundering and terrorism financing risks, they are failing to meet their AML/CTF obligations in Australia.

"Understanding specific risks of criminality in the Australian context is crucial to ensure they're meeting their reporting obligations here."

Binance has since acknowledged AUSTRAC's decision.

"We have engaged openly and transparently with AUSTRAC over the past several months and continue to value their guidance, expertise, and oversight," Binance said.

"We remain dedicated to working alongside regulators to uphold the highest standards as the digital asset industry evolves."

Binance Australia has 28 days to nominate external auditors for AUSTRAC's consideration and selection.

Binance appointed Matt Poblocki as general manager, Australia and New Zealand just one month ago.

Read more: AUSTRACBinance AustraliaBinance GlobalBrendan ThomasFinancial StandardInvestbybitMatt PoblockiNational Risk Assessment
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

ASIC freezes assets of First Mutual Private Equity
Anti-hawking exemption for advisers a 'silly carve out': SCA
ART raises stake in Tabcorp
Funds SA pushes for efficiencies with AI targets
FS Power50 shortlist revealed, voting opens
Funds SA finalises investment team overhaul
FICAP RockStar returns to The Beresford in 2025
Legalsuper appoints chief risk officer
CSC quashes internal bullying, sexism claims
Super funds risk 'falling behind': MUFG Retirement Solutions

Editor's Choice

Allianz Retire+ streamlines business, trims workforce

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:45PM
Following the exit of its chief executive, Allianz Retire+ has made several positions redundant as it works to streamline the business.

AustralianSuper executive joins SMC

MATTHEW WAI  |   12:29PM
A former AustralianSuper executive has joined the Super Members Council (SMC) to strengthen its policy development for the superannuation sector.

ATO bares teeth at dentists pushing early super access

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:45PM
The Australian Taxation Office (ATO) has warned of an increase in "dodgy advice" about accessing superannuation savings for non-critical medical procedures, like cosmetic dental work.

Vale Raymond Mason

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:37PM
Raymond "Chipp" Mason, the founder of Legg Mason, has passed away at the age of 88.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
1-15

Don't delay, FAAA Congress early bird tickets close Sept 30. 

SEP
25

FICAP 'Who wants to be a RockStar?' 

OCT
16-17

IGCC Summit 2025: Climate Investment Insights for the Asia Pacific 

OCT
16

Advisers in Focus - Navigating the private credit boom 

OCT
30

Retirement Income Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Georgina Dudley

Georgina Dudley

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
JANA INVESTMENT ADVISERS PTY LIMITED
Georgina Dudley had been with JANA for 14 years before taking on the top job and she is uniquely positioned to lead the firm forward in a quickly changing environment. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media