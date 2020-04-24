Billions withdrawn from super

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has confirmed $3.8 billion in withdrawals from super was approved by the ATO over the course of three days.

Frydenberg said the average withdrawal was $8000 and the super funds will now begin to release the money.

"Those applications are now with the superannuation funds for their payment over the next five days," he said.

The Australian Taxation Office said it had received 975,300 registrations of interest for the ERS scheme before applications officially opened on April 20.

"In terms of the number of people registering, this should be used as a high-level indicator of volumes of those who may eventually apply for early release of their super only," the ATO said.

"Registration of interest does not mean an individual will later complete the application process."

Meanwhile, the ATO said any members of non-regulated funds will need to apply directly to their scheme or fund for early release and cannot be done through the ATO.

"Non-regulated funds have their own state and territory law in regards to early release of super," the ATO said.

"If an individual applies to the ATO for the release of an amount from an exempt public sector superannuation scheme (EPSSS), the ATO will process the application, make a determination and send a notification to the EPSSS."

The ATO said it will be up to the EPSSS to decide how to respond to the notification and what action it wants to take.

Similarly, if an individual approaches the EPSSS directly, it will be for the trustee to determine how to manage the request.

"When an individual applies they will be presented with all open accounts that are not in retirement phase. This will include defined benefit accounts," the ATO said.

"The ATO will process the application and notify the defined benefit fund. It is up to the defined benefit fund to decide whether or not to release the amount."

The ATO encouraged defined benefit funds to make it clear to members whether they can or will release amounts under the COVID-19 ERS arrangements.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.