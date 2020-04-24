NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
READ NOW
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
Superannuation
Billions withdrawn from super
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  FRIDAY, 24 APR 2020   12:25PM

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has confirmed $3.8 billion in withdrawals from super was approved by the ATO over the course of three days.

Frydenberg said the average withdrawal was $8000 and the super funds will now begin to release the money.

"Those applications are now with the superannuation funds for their payment over the next five days," he said.

The Australian Taxation Office said it had received 975,300 registrations of interest for the ERS scheme before applications officially opened on April 20.

"In terms of the number of people registering, this should be used as a high-level indicator of volumes of those who may eventually apply for early release of their super only," the ATO said.

"Registration of interest does not mean an individual will later complete the application process."

Meanwhile, the ATO said any members of non-regulated funds will need to apply directly to their scheme or fund for early release and cannot be done through the ATO.

"Non-regulated funds have their own state and territory law in regards to early release of super," the ATO said.

"If an individual applies to the ATO for the release of an amount from an exempt public sector superannuation scheme (EPSSS), the ATO will process the application, make a determination and send a notification to the EPSSS."

The ATO said it will be up to the EPSSS to decide how to respond to the notification and what action it wants to take.

Similarly, if an individual approaches the EPSSS directly, it will be for the trustee to determine how to manage the request.

"When an individual applies they will be presented with all open accounts that are not in retirement phase. This will include defined benefit accounts," the ATO said.

"The ATO will process the application and notify the defined benefit fund. It is up to the defined benefit fund to decide whether or not to release the amount."

The ATO encouraged defined benefit funds to make it clear to members whether they can or will release amounts under the COVID-19 ERS arrangements.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: ATOERSTreasurer Josh FrydenbergAustralian Taxation OfficeCoronavirusCOVID-19Early release super
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Funds receive first ERS applications
ERS can be drawn from multiple funds: ATO
Aussies flood to ERS as applications open
ERS at risk of significant delays: ISA
Hundreds of thousands flock to early release
APRA questioned on fund liquidity
Time to step up or face the music
ATO to verify early release requests
Opportunities and threats amid COVID-19 crisis
Compliance worse than COVID-19
Editor's Choice
Managed accounts use broadens
HARRISON WORLEY
Latest research on financial advisers' use of managed accounts shows their increasing popularity among advisers with lower-balance clients.
Seek financial advice: Hume
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
With the government now expecting close to two million Australians to apply for early access to super, assistant minister for superannuation, financial services and financial technology Jane Hume has urged those who are confused to seek financial advice.
Fiducian acquires advice practice
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Fiducian Financial Services has acquired a financial advice business with $56 million in funds under advice.
Why COVID-19 could boost ESG
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
As the world celebrates Earth Day today, the environmentally conscious in the investment industry have said COVID-19 could be the crisis that causes us to take climate change more seriously.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Chris Donohoe
Chief Executive Officer
APIR Systems Pty Ltd
Bruno Muraca
Chief Executive Officer
Australian Financial Risk Management
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Matthew Rowe
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
COUNTPLUS LIMITED
The current environment is a true test for Australia's financial advisers to stand up and restore trust in the profession. And Countplus chief executive Matthew Rowe is leading the call to arms. Ally Selby writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something z4aEQPAa