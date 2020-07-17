NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Technology
Billionaires targeted in Twitter bitcoin scam
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  FRIDAY, 17 JUL 2020   11:36AM

Billionaires such as Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates were among the household names that had their Twitter accounts hacked to promote a bitcoin scam.

The official Twitter accounts of many notable people, including former President Barrack Obama and Presidential candidate Joe Biden, were hacked to promote a bitcoin scam to their millions of followers.

The tweets were all incredibly similar and read: "I am giving back to the community.  All Bitcoin sent to the address below will be sent back doubled!  If you send $1000, I will send you back $2000.  Only doing this for 30 minutes.  Enjoy!"

The UK's National Cyber Security Centre said it reached out to Twitter in the midst of the attack, which it said was targeted at the firm and not the individual accounts.

Sponsored by Franklin Templeton
Report: Building stronger relationships with ESG investing

"While this appears to be an attack on the company rather than individual users, we would urge people to treat requests for money or sensitive information on social media with extreme caution," the NCSC said.

"Twitter have said that they detected what they believe to be a coordinated social engineering attack by people who successfully targeted some of their employees with access to internal systems and tools."

The FBI said it has also launched a federal inquiry into the attack.

Twitter chief executive Jack Dorsey tweeted an apology as the attack was ongoing and said his team were working hard to resolve the issue.

"Tough day for us at Twitter.  We all feel terrible this happened," Dorsey tweeted.

"We're diagnosing and will share everything we can when we have a more complete understanding of exactly what happened."

The official Twitter support page also released some information, revealing the attack was made against Twitter employees.

"Our investigation is still ongoing but here's what we know so far: We detected what we believe to be a coordinated social engineering attack by people who successfully targeted some of our employees with access to internal systems and tools," it said.

"We know they used this access to take control of many highly-visible (including verified) accounts and Tweet on their behalf.  We're looking into what other malicious activity they may have conducted or information they may have accessed and will share more as we have it."

The US Senate Committee on Commerce has requested Twitter brief the committee on the issue no later than July 23, with committee chair Senator Roger Wicker writing to Dorsey: "I understand that Twitter is investigating the matter and has taken steps to remove the offending tweets. But it cannot be overstated how troubling this incident is, both in its effects and in the apparent failure of Twitter's internal controls to prevent it."

"Millions of Americans who follow notable figures on Twitter believe that the posts they see from those figures are legitimate. In this case, that trust appears to have been violated for the personal monetary gain of the hacker."

It is not known how many individuals potentially fell for the scam or how much money was sent to the scammers.

Read more: TwitterBitcoinBill GatesElon MuskJeff BezosJack DorseyJoe BidenBarrack ObamaSenator Roger Wicker
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Disgraced lobbyist charged
Amazon launches climate VC fund
S&P kicks companies off ESG index
Raiz cuts costs, super increases
Bitcoin bonanza amid COVID-19 crisis
Billionaires club rakes in cash amid COVID-19 crisis
Increased customers, incoming crypto: Raiz
Wall Street surges as Sanders drops out, Wuhan reopens
Super fund calls social media companies to action
Trump slams Fed in Twitter tirade
Editor's Choice
Top equities managers revealed
ALLY SELBY
Former Ausbil microcap managers Tony Waters and Chris Prunty have come out on top of Mercer's Australian Shares Investment Manager Performance ranking, after their QVG Capital Long Short fund returned 29.3% for the year.
GMO acquires Japanese equity manager
ALLY SELBY
Global investment firm GMO has acquired a Japanese investment advisory firm and nabbed two senior executives from PGIM's quantitative investment manager QMA.
Industry fund lowers fees
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:42PM
The industry fund for coal miners has lowered investment and administration fees on pension products effective July 1.
IFM pledges to kickstart COVID-19 recovery
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:01PM
Industry super owned IFM Investors has a plan for infrastructure investing that it says could save the Australian economy from COVID-19.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Infographic: Vanguard's low-cost factor funds and ETFs
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Ashleigh Crittle
CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER
JANA INVESTMENT ADVISERS PTY LIMITED
For JANA chief operating officer Ashleigh Crittle COVID-19 has thrown new challenges her way while also revealing what is most important. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something jYnm0DOY