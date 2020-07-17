Billionaires targeted in Twitter bitcoin scam

Billionaires such as Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates were among the household names that had their Twitter accounts hacked to promote a bitcoin scam.

The official Twitter accounts of many notable people, including former President Barrack Obama and Presidential candidate Joe Biden, were hacked to promote a bitcoin scam to their millions of followers.

The tweets were all incredibly similar and read: "I am giving back to the community. All Bitcoin sent to the address below will be sent back doubled! If you send $1000, I will send you back $2000. Only doing this for 30 minutes. Enjoy!"

The UK's National Cyber Security Centre said it reached out to Twitter in the midst of the attack, which it said was targeted at the firm and not the individual accounts.

"While this appears to be an attack on the company rather than individual users, we would urge people to treat requests for money or sensitive information on social media with extreme caution," the NCSC said.

"Twitter have said that they detected what they believe to be a coordinated social engineering attack by people who successfully targeted some of their employees with access to internal systems and tools."

The FBI said it has also launched a federal inquiry into the attack.

Twitter chief executive Jack Dorsey tweeted an apology as the attack was ongoing and said his team were working hard to resolve the issue.

"Tough day for us at Twitter. We all feel terrible this happened," Dorsey tweeted.

"We're diagnosing and will share everything we can when we have a more complete understanding of exactly what happened."

The official Twitter support page also released some information, revealing the attack was made against Twitter employees.

"Our investigation is still ongoing but here's what we know so far: We detected what we believe to be a coordinated social engineering attack by people who successfully targeted some of our employees with access to internal systems and tools," it said.

"We know they used this access to take control of many highly-visible (including verified) accounts and Tweet on their behalf. We're looking into what other malicious activity they may have conducted or information they may have accessed and will share more as we have it."

The US Senate Committee on Commerce has requested Twitter brief the committee on the issue no later than July 23, with committee chair Senator Roger Wicker writing to Dorsey: "I understand that Twitter is investigating the matter and has taken steps to remove the offending tweets. But it cannot be overstated how troubling this incident is, both in its effects and in the apparent failure of Twitter's internal controls to prevent it."

"Millions of Americans who follow notable figures on Twitter believe that the posts they see from those figures are legitimate. In this case, that trust appears to have been violated for the personal monetary gain of the hacker."

It is not known how many individuals potentially fell for the scam or how much money was sent to the scammers.