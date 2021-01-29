NEWS
Family Office
Billionaires profit from pandemic: Report
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 29 JAN 2021   12:18PM

The nation's wealthiest saw their fortunes increase by nearly $85 billion during the COVID-19 pandemic, a global survey highlighting the widening income-inequity gap shows.

Thirty-one Australian billionaires saw their bank balances swell between March and December 2020 in Oxfam's latest report The Inequality Virus.

The majority of the 295 economists from around the world canvased in the survey predict the pandemic will fuel income inequality in their respective countries.

The four Australian economists who took part in the survey agreed that the coronavirus crisis would lead to an "increase or major increase" in income inequality. They believe the government didn't have an adequate plan in place to address the issue as the gap is impacting women and ethnic minorities most.

Oxfam Australia chief executive Lyn Morgain said as hundreds of thousands of people were losing their jobs and entering an unstable employment market, a small group of elite Australians saw their incomes recover very quickly.

She described the reduction of JobSeeker payments, a lifeline for millions of Australians thrown into unemployment, as "devastating".

"While the government should be congratulated for acting quickly to implement wage subsidies and other social protection measures last year, the inappropriate and unfair reversal of the increase to JobSeeker payments is a cruel blow to the poorest Australians and, according to unions, has left 1.4 million people living on as little as $51 a day," Morgain said.

Forbes names Gina Rinehart as Australia's richest person. Harry Triguboff, Anthony Pratt, Frank Lowy, Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar are also among the country's wealthiest.

Overall, Oxfam found 1000 of the world's richest recouped their COVID-19 losses within nine months. The world's 10 richest billionaires have collectively seen their wealth increase by US$540 billion over the period.

Tesla's Elon Musk increased his net wealth by US$128.9 billion, while Amazon's Jeff Bezos saw his fortune go up US$78.2 billion.

Read more: OxfamJobSeekerLyn MorgainAmazonAnthony PrattElon MuskFrank LowyGina RinehartHarry TriguboffJeff BezosMike Cannon-BrookesScott Farquhar
