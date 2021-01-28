Big year for ESG ahead: MSCI

The move towards environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations dominated MSCI's Investment Insights 2021 survey.

Around 200 executives at different asset owners were surveyed by phone late last year, representing sovereign wealth funds, insurers, endowments/foundations and pension funds. All together the executives manage around $18 trillion in assets.

An overwhelming majority (73%) said they plan to increase ESG investment either significantly or moderately by the end of 2021.

"The move towards incorporating ESG considerations into investment decisions accelerated due to the pandemic, transitioning from a side-fund to a main-fund issue," MSCI said.

"As a result, more investors are putting greater emphasis on the "S" (social) in ESG. Progress on ESG is held back, though, by concerns over fiduciary duty, perceived issues with data, cost and manager inexperience."

Around 79% of those surveyed said they use climate data to manage risk in their investments.

"A revolution in data usage is seen as a solution to many problems, from regulation to increased public pressure for transparency," the survey said.

"At the heart of this revolution is climate data, already widely used defensively to manage risk. Using climate data in an effort to boost returns is less common."

The survey found investors with over $200 billion are four times more likely to regularly use climate data to identify investment opportunities than those with less than $25 billion.

On the internal culture side, the survey revealed diversity is among a top priority for many large firms.

Of the 200 executives surveyed, just one said internal staff diversity was unimportant, however investors still feel there is room to grow with 86% agreeing that 'more needs to be done' or 'there's a long way to go'.

"In the space of six or 12 months, investors have gone from thinking about ESG as a side issue to thinking about it as completely core to the future of their funds," MSCI adviser Roger Urwin said.

"It is a big shift. And in my career, I haven't seen a shift quite like it."