NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Big year for ESG ahead: MSCI
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 28 JAN 2021   11:47AM

The move towards environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations dominated MSCI's Investment Insights 2021 survey.

Around 200 executives at different asset owners were surveyed by phone late last year, representing sovereign wealth funds, insurers, endowments/foundations and pension funds. All together the executives manage around $18 trillion in assets.

An overwhelming majority (73%) said they plan to increase ESG investment either significantly or moderately by the end of 2021.

"The move towards incorporating ESG considerations into investment decisions accelerated due to the pandemic, transitioning from a side-fund to a main-fund issue," MSCI said.

"As a result, more investors are putting greater emphasis on the "S" (social) in ESG. Progress on ESG is held back, though, by concerns over fiduciary duty, perceived issues with data, cost and manager inexperience."

Around 79% of those surveyed said they use climate data to manage risk in their investments.

"A revolution in data usage is seen as a solution to many problems, from regulation to increased public pressure for transparency," the survey said.

"At the heart of this revolution is climate data, already widely used defensively to manage risk. Using climate data in an effort to boost returns is less common."

The survey found investors with over $200 billion are four times more likely to regularly use climate data to identify investment opportunities than those with less than $25 billion.

On the internal culture side, the survey revealed diversity is among a top priority for many large firms.

Of the 200 executives surveyed, just one said internal staff diversity was unimportant, however investors still feel there is room to grow with 86% agreeing that 'more needs to be done' or 'there's a long way to go'.

"In the space of six or 12 months, investors have gone from thinking about ESG as a side issue to thinking about it as completely core to the future of their funds," MSCI adviser Roger Urwin said.

"It is a big shift. And in my career, I haven't seen a shift quite like it."

Read more: ESGMSCIInvestment InsightsRoger Urwin
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Zenith partners with MSCI
ESG professionals in huge demand
Six Park launches ESG options
BlackRock reinforces commitment to ESG
Super fund ousts ethical manager
BlackRock results reveal Aladdin trajectory
Data letting ESG down: BlackRock
Myer Foundation partners with Mercer
AMP Capital drops fees on listed property fund
Pension funds unite for ESG
Editor's Choice
BlackRock reinforces commitment to ESG
RACHEL ALEMBAKIS
BlackRock will push companies to disclose plans for their transition to a net-zero carbon economy, chief executive Larry Fink stated in his annual letter to company leaders
Future Fund increases cash again
KANIKA SOOD
The $171 billion sovereign wealth fund increased its cash position to 19.8% or about $34 billion, as it reports a positive year for returns ending December.
IFM makes multi-billion-dollar energy bid
ELIZA BAVIN
IFM Investors has made a EUR 5 billion offer for a 22% stake in Spanish energy company Naturgy Energy Group.
ASIC faces cybersecurity attack
KARREN VERGARA
Corporate watchdog ASIC was hit with a cybersecurity breach on January 15 that has potentially exposed personal information.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Elisha Edwin
Associate Lawyer
Conditsis Lawyers
Damian Ryan
Partner, Tax National Sector Lead, Asset and Wealth Management
KPMG Australia
David Thornton
Journalist
Money Magazine
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Many super funds significantly increased insurance premiums in 2020, largely attributing the rises to industry reform. Do you anticipate the trend to continue in 2021?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Lucy Steed
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
MELIOR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PTY LTD
Melior chief executive Lucy Steed doesn't do things by accident; she has always known what she is good at and where her path is. But a few years ago, she was forced to align her head with her heart. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something uxSQ5ehk