Big spend on cost of living, defence

The 2022 Federal Budget delivered a cash splash for the defence forces and cost of living support, including a cut to the fuel excise.

The deficit for 2022-23 is expected to be $78 billion, 3.4% of GDP.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg announced the fuel excise will be cut in half, from 44 cents a litre to 22 cents a litre, for six months, with the government hopeful global oil prices will stabilise after that.

The fuel excise has traditionally been positioned as a tax to fund road projects and maintenance, but the Treasurer promised this cut to the excise is not at the expense of infrastructure - touting a $12 billion road spend in the coming year.

With cost of living pressures being felt around the country, Frydenberg announced a $420 cost of living tax offset for more low-and-middle income earners, which the government estimates should apply to 10 million Australians.

"Individuals already receiving the low and middle income tax offset will now receive up to $1,500 and couples up to $3,000 from 1 July this year," the Treasurer said in his Budget speech.

"This measure comes on top of the $40 billion in tax relief already provided by our Government since the start of the pandemic."

Pensioners have also been offered cost of living support. Together, with existing indexation arrangements, a single pensioner should receive more than $500 in additional support over the next six months.

And those receiving the pension, along with anyone else eligible for a Centrelink concession card, will also receive a one-off $250 payment aimed at easing cost of living pressure.

With housing affordability remaining a contentious issue in Australia's capital cities, the LNP will seek to appease voters with recommitments to three existing schemes - HomeBuilder, the First Home Super Saver Scheme and the Home Guarantee Scheme.

The Budget also increases support for the National Housing Finance and Investment Corporation, which provides affordable housing to those on very low incomes, by $2 billion.

Much of the other spending highlighted in the Budget was dwarfed by a $270 billion 10-year plan to bolster Australia's defence force, which the government predicts will create 100,000 jobs. The plan will see $38 billion spent in this year's Budget alone.

Health spend

As part of a package of health spending and with aims to reduce cost of living pressure, the government moved to lower the cost of some medicines. For example, Trodelvy, which is used to treat a rare form of breast cancer will now be listed on the PBS - with the Treasurer claiming its listing should save patients $80,000 per treatment.

The Budget also prioritised mental health, with Frydenberg announcing: "Last year's Budget saw a landmark $2.3 billion investment in mental health and suicide prevention. Tonight, we build on that commitment. More Headspace services, community-based treatment centres and digital mental health support. Combating suicide is a national priority."

The new spending allocated to mental health is $547 million.

Additionally, a substantial women's health package was announced, with investments in stillbirth and miscarriage support, the establishment of new endometriosis clinics and greater access to breast and cervical cancer screenings.

Jobs still in focus

Despite unemployment heading towards a 50-year low at just 4%, Frydenberg delivered a budget with a firm focus on jobs.

Apprentices and the business that employ them are winners out of the government's jobs package, which is aiming to keep the employment rate at a record low.

More Australians are in apprenticeships now than since records began in 1968, with 220,000 currently undergoing the on-the-job training.

But the government wants to see that growth in apprenticeships continue, with Frydenberg announcing a $2.8 billion investment aimed to further increase take up and completion rates.

This program will see $5000 payments made to new apprentices, and up to $15,000 in wage subsidies for employers who take them on.

The government handed out a significant win to small businesses, from tonight, every hundred dollars small businesses spend on digital technologies like cloud computing, eInvoicing, cyber security and web design will see them get a $120 tax deduction.

Supply chain issues, which have been ongoing and exacerbated by COVID-19, floods, fires and the war in Ukraine, will be addressed through the Federal Budget by way of a new focus on sovereign manufacturing capability.

New federal funding will see mRNA vaccines - like the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines - manufactured in Victoria.

Environmental spending still contentious

While the LNP government has been reluctant to act on some climate change measures, its Budget announcement on sovereign manufacturing included a new patent box for the agriculture and low-emissions technology sectors. This will see patents developed in Australia taxed at almost half the rate that applies to large companies.

Frydenberg announced these measures to reach net zero emissions through technology spending, while doubling-down on the Liberal National Party's opposition to a carbon tax.

"Mr Speaker, Australia is on the pathway to net zero emissions by 2050 and playing its part in responding to the critical global challenge of climate change. Technology, not taxes, will get us there," he said.

In other environmental areas though, the government was more willing to splash the cash. It will allocate $1 billion to Great Barrier Reef marine science, $800 million to enhance our scientific capability in the Antarctic and $170 million for threatened species and habitat restoration including for koalas. Koala habitats were devastated by the fires of 2019 and 2020, and their populations have not recovered.

Changes to paid parental leave

The superannuation lobby did not get its wish for super to be paid on Commonwealth Paid Parental Leave, but the Treasurer did announce some expansions to paid parental leave.

Previously, mothers and their partners have been eligible for 10 weeks of paid parental leave each. Under the new measures, single parents will be able to use the full 20 weeks themselves and all families can access the full 20 weeks and decide how they would like to split it up.

The government has committed a spend of $346.1 million over five years to enhancing the Paid Parental Leave scheme.

Along with the new flexibility, the government will broaden the income test to have an additional household income threshold of $350,000, per year. This addition is expected to benefit women who are the main breadwinner for families.