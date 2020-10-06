Big banks face shareholder action

Two of Australia's big four banks face shareholder resolutions as a result of increased exposure to fossil fuels.

NAB and ANZ have had shareholder resolutions lodged against them by environmental finance organisation Market Forces to align with the goals of the Paris Agreement.

ANZ's exposure to coal mining increased by 27% to $1.4 billion in 2018 with a further increase to $1.5 billion 2019, while oil and gas exposure increased 8% to nearly $20 billion in 2019.

NAB's net exposure to gas-fired power surged 106% to $1.17 billion in March 2020, while reported net exposure to oil and gas extraction increased 9.5% to $4.14 billion.

Market Forces research coordinator Jack Bertolus said after nearly five years supporting the Paris Agreement, major banks continue to undermine their commitment.

"They've continued lending to new fossil fuel projects that are entirely inconsistent with limiting global warming to 1.5C, and banking companies whose business plans rely on the failure of the Paris Agreement," he said.

"Continued large scale lending to fossil fuels is not only exposing these banks and their shareholders to increasing levels of climate risk, it's also undermining our chances of keeping the climate crisis under control."

Commonwealth Bank came out unscathed allowing room for an ongoing shareholder resolution regarding climate policy.

On the other hand, Market Forces is closely watching the effect of Westpac's May position statement.

However, similar resolutions were lodged last year with ANZ, NAB and Westpac, garnering votes in favour of 14.9%, 12.9% and 16.6% respectively.

Market Forces said the resolutions give investors an important opportunity to set their expectations as ANZ will announce a new fossil fuel policy in late October, while NAB intends to review its oil and gas policy.

While just Commonwealth Bank and Westpac have disclosed Paris-aligned thermal coal exposure reduction targets, no major bank has disclosed targets for oil and gas.