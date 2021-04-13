BGL expands product range overseas

Accounting and self-managed superannuation fund software provider BGL is launching one of its products in Singapore.

BGL's CAS 360, a company compliance and trust management software solution, has launched a beta version for Singapore-based clients.

CAS 360 supports users prepare forms and documents required for company addresses, company officers and shareholder changes in Singapore.

The software also supports the preparation and lodgement of eXtensible Business Reporting Language (XBRL) filings, which are documents submitted to the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (ACRA).

BGL managing director Ron Lesh said the team has been working tirelessly to build CAS 360 Singapore, adding that the firm is the first business approved by ACRA to lodge company annual returns electronically.

BGL has been operating in Singapore for over 20 years. It recently connected its QR code-driven GuestTrack with the Victorian government's COVID-19 check-in system.

BGL launched GuestTrack in mid-2020 as a free QR code check-in app for businesses.

Since then, about 20,000 businesses in Australia and overseas have used GuestTrack as their check-in solution.