NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Technology
BGL expands product range overseas
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 13 APR 2021   12:27PM

Accounting and self-managed superannuation fund software provider BGL is launching one of its products in Singapore.

BGL's CAS 360, a company compliance and trust management software solution, has launched a beta version for Singapore-based clients.

CAS 360 supports users prepare forms and documents required for company addresses, company officers and shareholder changes in Singapore.

The software also supports the preparation and lodgement of eXtensible Business Reporting Language (XBRL) filings, which are documents submitted to the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (ACRA).

Sponsored by Eaton Vance
Eaton Vance: Active vs. Passive in EMD

BGL managing director Ron Lesh said the team has been working tirelessly to build CAS 360 Singapore, adding that the firm is the first business approved by ACRA to lodge company annual returns electronically.

BGL has been operating in Singapore for over 20 years. It recently connected its QR code-driven GuestTrack with the Victorian government's COVID-19 check-in system.

Sponsored Video
Climate change demands innovation. See the opportunities

BGL launched GuestTrack in mid-2020 as a free QR code check-in app for businesses.

Since then, about 20,000 businesses in Australia and overseas have used GuestTrack as their check-in solution.

Read more: BGLGuestTrackRon Lesh
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Netwealth takes stake in Aussie fintech
SMSF data misleading: BGL
BGL announces new integrations
SMSFA recognises member achievements
Clients win in Simple Fund update
Simple Fund 360 picks up AdviserLogic
SMSF cash balances not ballooning: BGL
AI comes to SMSF administration
Praemium data feeds added to BGL platform
Topdocs enhances platform with extended partnership
Editor's Choice
Rest appoints head of investment strategy
KANIKA SOOD
Rest has hired BlackRock's head of client portfolio solutions in Australia as the fund's head of investment strategy and asset allocation, while also naming a head of capital markets.
Multi-boutique launches farmland fund
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Warakirri Asset Management has launched a new fund, seeded by a European pension fund, providing domestic and offshore institutional investors with exposure to Australian agricultural property.
Include ESG in BFID: FSC
KANIKA SOOD
Financial Services Council wants superannuation funds' ESG investments to be included in the proposed Best Financial Interests Duty.
ARK Innovation ETF cops neutral rating
KARREN VERGARA
Despite delivering a stellar performance, star fund manager Catherine Wood's ARK Innovation ETF has been slapped with a neutral rating from Morningstar.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Daniel Crowe
Communications
Mancell Financial Group
Pooja Antil
Research Manager
Rainmaker Information
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Judith Beck
Author
Admin Special Accounts
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Kate Anderson
GROUP EXECUTIVE OF ADVICE AND SOLUTIONS
CENTREPOINT ALLIANCE LIMITED
A recent accident forced Centrepoint Alliance group executive of advice services and solutions Kate Anderson to slow down for what felt like the first time, giving her the space to realise what is really important. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.