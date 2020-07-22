NEWS
Coronavirus News
Bezos adds billions
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 22 JUL 2020   12:22PM

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos added US$13 billion to his net worth in a single day marking the largest single day jump for an individual, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

The spike in wealth was due to a near 8% spike in Amazon shares, due to people flocking to the online retailer as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is now up over 70% this year.

According to the index, Bezos' personal wealth has surged from US$74 billion to US$189.3 billion this year alone.

His personal fortune could buy the equivalent of 0.868% of the GDP of the United States and 15% of US existing home sales.  His fortune is 2,944,647 times the median US household income.

Other tech titans also enjoyed a surge driven partly by lockdown measures keeping people at home and helped by the boost given to markets by unprecedented stimulus efforts by governments and central bankers around the world.

Bloomberg said seven of the 10 richest people in the world owe their wealth to the technology sector, including Elon Musk, whose fortune has soared US$47 billion so far in 2020.

Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg has added almost US$15 billion to his net worth this year, even as the company faces backlash around security and privacy concerns.

Alongside Amazon, Bezos also owns space exploration company Blue Origin and newspaper The Washington Post which he bought for $250 million in 2013.

Bezos' ex-wife also saw a surge in her wealth, after obtaining a 4% stake in Amazon following the couples divorce, and is now the 13th richest person in the world.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Xinja dabbles in US stocks
ANNABELLE DICKSON
Neobank Xinja has announced plans to launch a US share trading platform Dabble, giving investors access to over 3000 stocks and exchange traded funds (ETFs).
State Street warns of dot-com parallels
ALLY SELBY
State Street Global Advisors has warned the current rally in equities markets parallels that of the dot-com boom, as price to earnings multiples continue to expand.
US considers restricting ESG in pensions
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The US Department of Labor (DOL) is considering imposing strict rules on how pension funds invest, which could see the scope for ethical and responsible investing limited.
No such thing as a free lunch: Lowe
ELIZA BAVIN
Reserve Bank of Australia governor Philip Lowe has said the government will likely need to borrow more money, but warned the central bank will not directly provide funding.
Videos
